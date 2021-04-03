पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:भोजपुर जिले में 52 पंचायत नहीं कर रहे जन्म-मृत्यु का निबंधन

आराएक घंटा पहले
भोजपुर जिले के 228 पंचायतों में से 52 पंचायतों ने जन्म मृत्यु का निबंधन करना बंद कर दिया है। इन सभी के द्वारा जनवरी माह में निबंधन की रिपोर्ट जिला सांख्यिकी कार्यालय को नहीं सौंपी गई है। इसे ले जिला निबंधन कार्यालय ने भोजपुर डीएम को इस लापरवाही की सूचना देते हुए कार्रवाई करने की अनुशंसा की है। मालूम हो भोजपुर जिले में प्रतिमाह जन्म मृत्यु का निबंधन होता है।

पुरे जिले के 14 प्रखंडों में कुल 228 पंचायत हैं। इनमें से 176 पंचायतों के द्वारा जन्म मृत्यु का निबंधन कार्य बेहतर तरीके से किया जा रहा है। वही 52 पंचायतों के द्वारा काम ही नहीं किए जा रहे हैं। 52 पंचायतों के द्वारा जन्मदिन का निबंधन नहीं किए जाने के कारण भोजपुर जिले से जन्म मृत्यु के निबंधन कार्य की रिपोर्ट राज्य मुख्यालय को नहीं भेजी जा रही है।

इसे ले राज्य मुख्यालय से भोजपुर जिले के जिला सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी मोती कुमार दिनकर से स्पष्टीकरण मांगते हुए 10 फरवरी तक रिपोर्ट नहीं आने पर वेतन बंद करने की चेतावनी दी है। सभी पंचायतों से रिपोर्ट मांगने के लिए जिला सांख्यिकी कार्यालय के द्वारा पहले भी कई बार बीडीओ को लिखा जा चुका है। इसके बाद भी वहा से रिपोर्ट नहीं आ पा रही है।
छह प्रखंडों में हो रहा 100% निबंधन
भोजपुर जिले में एक तरफ जहां 52 पंचायतों के द्वारा निबंधन का कार्य नहीं किया जा रहा है, दूसरी तरफ जिले में 100% निबंधन का कार्य छह प्रखंडों के द्वारा किया जा रहा है। इनमें उदवंतनगर, पीरो, तरारी, जगदीशपुर, चरपाेखरी और बिहिया प्रखंड हैं। वही सबसे लचर प्रदर्शन में शाहपुर में 15 %, अगिआंव में 33%, काेईलवर में 29%, बड़हरा और संदेश में 72%, गड़हनी और आरा में 89% और सहार में 91% निबंधन का कार्य हुआ है।
राज्य मुख्यालय को नहीं भेजी जा रही है अपडेट जानकारी
भोजपुर जिला में स्थित आरा सदर अस्पताल समेत राजकीय अस्पतालों से शैय्या और चिकित्सकों से संबंधित वार्षिक रिपोर्ट वर्ष 2017 से लेकर वर्ष 2020 तक सांख्यिकी कार्यालय को नहीं भेजा गया है। इस संबंध में कई बार पत्राचार करने के बाद भी अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने रिपोर्ट सांख्यिकी कार्यालय को नहीं सौंपा है। वही संचारी रोग से होने वाले मौत के कारणों का चिकित्सीय प्रमाणीकरण (एमसीसीडी) भी सांख्यिकी कार्यालय को नहीं भेजा जा रहा है। राज्य मुख्यालय को अपडेट जानकारी नहीं भेजी जा रही है।

भोजपुर जिले के 52 पंचायत से जन्म और मृत्यु के निबंधन की रिपोर्ट जनवरी माह का अब तक नहीं मिल पाया है। वही राजकीय अस्पतालों से शैय्या और चिकित्सकों की वार्षिक रिपोर्ट के साथ संचारी रोग के मृत्यु के कारणों का भी रिपोर्ट अब तक अप्राप्त है। इन सभी के द्वारा लगातार की जा रही लापरवाही की सूचना डीएम को कार्रवाई करने के लिए भेजी गई है। -मोती कुमार दिनकर, जिला सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी, भोजपुर

