परेशानी बढ़ी:दो एनएच को जोड़ने वाली सड़क की हालत बदतर, झील जैसे हालात से आवागमन ठप

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लंबे समय से कायम है जलजमाव की समस्या, नहीं हो रहा ठोस समाधान
  • चकरही गांव में जलजमाव के बीच से गुजरते हैं ग्रामीण, कई बार लगाई फरियाद, पर नतीजा सिफर

प्रखंड के चकरही गांव में सड़क पर जलजमाव से नरक जैसे हालात बने हैं। सड़क की स्थिति झील जैसे बनी है। इस वजह से आवागमन प्रभावित हो रहा है। यह समस्या यहां लंबे समय से है, लेकिन इसका ठोस समाधान नहीं किया जा रहा है। गौरतलब हो कि लगभग 20 किलोमीटर लंबी शाहपुर-हेतमपुर पथ चकरही से होकर गुजरती है। यह सड़क एनएच 84 और एनएच 30 को जोड़ती है।

आरईओ की यह सड़क इलाके की महत्वपूर्ण सड़क है, लेकिन चकरही गांव में इस सड़क की नारकीय स्थिति के वजह से लोगों को इस सड़क पर आवागमन करने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बताया जाता है कि चकरही में सड़क के किनारे बनी नाली को भर दिए जाने के कारण नाली बंद पड़ी है। इससे जल निकासी की समस्या बनी है और सड़क पर हमेशा गंदा पानी जमा रहता है।

बताया जाता है कि लगभग 2 वर्ष पहले मरम्मति भी की गयी थी। लेकिन इसके बाद भी हालात सुधर नहीं पाया है। इस सड़क से गुजरने वाले लोग चकरही पहुँचते ही संकट में पड़ जाते है कि आखिर इस सड़क को कैसे पार किया जाए। क्योंकि सड़क पर झील जैसा पानी देखकर वाहन चालकों के पसीने छुट जाते है कि कहीं पानी में गाड़ी फंस न जाए।

कई गांवों के लोग करते हैं ‌आवागमन, पर नहीं है किसी का ध्यान

इस सड़क से गुजरने वाले कई लोग आए दिन गिरकर अपने भाग्य को कोसते है। उल्लेखनीय है कि इलाके की महत्वपूर्ण सड़क होने के कारण विभिन्न गांवों के लोग इस सड़क से आवागमन करते है। दो हाईवे को जोड़ने वाले इस सड़क से दूसरे जगह के लोग भी गमनागम करते है। लेकिन सड़क की बदतर स्थिति से लोगों में गुस्सा है। फिलहाल, चकरही गांव में सड़क की हालात बद से बदतर बनी है। हालात कब सुधरेगी, यह साफ-साफ बताने के लिए कोई तैयार नहीं है। यही वजह है कि लोग मुश्किल झेल रहे है।

