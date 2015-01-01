पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या की आशंका:रोहतास के मुंशी का चार दिन में भी नहीं चला पता

आरा/संदेश2 दिन पहले
  संदेश में है ससुराल, नाराज लोगों जाम की सड़क

स्थानीय संदेश थाना इलाके के सरैंया गांव में ससुराल से मनोहर चौधरी के 10 दिसंबर को अपहरण के बाद उसकी सकुशल बरामदगी नहीं हो सकी है। मनोहर; रोहतास जिले के डिहरी का मूल निवासी है। वह रोहतास जिले में नासरीगंज थाना अंतर्गत जमालपुर घाट पर एक बालू ठेकेदार के पास मुंशी का काम करता था। ठेकेदार के साथ रुपये के लेन-देन का विवाद होने के बाद वह ससुराल में रहने लगा था। इस बीच रविवार को मनोहर की सकुशल बरामदगी, हत्या की आशंका व आरोपियों की गिरफ्तार की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीण उग्र हो गए। इस क्रम में भाकपा माले के कार्यकर्ताओं और ग्रामीणों ने सकड्डी-नासरीगंज स्टेट हाइवे 81 को बांस-बल्ले से सुबह सात बजे सरैंया गांव पास जाम कर दिया। अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। ग्रामीण मनोहर की सकुशल बरामदगी, आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे थे। चार घंटा चली सड़क जाम से कई छोटे वाहनों को रूट बदलकर यात्रा करना पड़ा। बाद में पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर नागेश्वर यादव, पवना थाना के थानाध्यक्ष रितेश कुमार दुबे, संदेश थाना के प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार के आश्वासन पर चार घण्टा बाद ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम हटाया। बताया जाता है कि मनोहर के अपहरण के सिलसिले में उसकी पत्नी मनोरमा देवी ने पुलिस को अावेदन दिया है।

अपरहण व हत्या किए जाने की आशंका
मनोहर की पत्नी मनोरमा देवी ने 11 दिसम्बर को अपने पति के अपरहण व हत्या किए जाने की आशंका व्यक्त करते हुए आवेदन संदेश थाना को दिया था। इस के बाद संदेश थाना के प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार ने तत्काल छापेमारी करते हुए जमालपुर गांव निवासी अशोक चौधरी को उसके ससुराल रेपुरा गांव से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस मनोहर के बारे में पता लगाने के लिए अशोक चौधरी से पूछताछ किया। अभी तक उसने कोई सुराग नहीं दिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी अशोक चौधरी को आरा में जेल भेज दिया। मालूम हो कि मनोहर चौधरी के दो पुत्र और एक पुत्री है।

