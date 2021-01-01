पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:जागरुक मतदाता विषय पर गोष्ठी का आयोजन

आरा4 घंटे पहले
लोक चेतना मंच के तत्वावधान मे कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता प्रो बलिराज ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में 11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाना गया। सभी को सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित एवं जागरूक मतदाता बनने का आह्वान करते प्रो ठाकुर ने कहा कि केवल मतदाता बन जाना ही पर्याप्त नही है बल्कि उसके उत्तरदायित्व को निभाना भी सबसे जरूरी है।

जातीय उन्माद का शिकार होकर मतदान करनेवाला मतदाता चुनाव की पवित्रता को नुकसान पहुंचाता है। धनबल, बाहुबल से प्रभावित मतदाता भी अपने उत्तरदायित्व का सही निर्वाह नही कर सकता। दिग्भ्रमित मतदाताओं को सचेत करने का काम नेता करे। समाज के विद्वान और जागरूक लोगो का परम कर्तव्य है कि वे मतदाताओं को समझाते रहे कि चाल, चरित्र और चेहरा देखकर ही मतदान करना उनका पुनीत कर्तव्य है। मौके पर शिवदास सिंह, प्रो राजेंद्र पांडेय, डा सत्यनारायण उपाध्याय, डा अयोध्या प्रसाद उपाध्याय, रोहित पाठक, वकील सिंह यादव आदि थे।

