घर से लेकर घाट तक सजे:भगवान भास्कर की आराधना में छठव्रती हुए लीन, आज डूबते सूर्य को देंगे अर्घ्य, पारण कल

आरा4 घंटे पहले
आस्था के महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन खरना के लिए प्रसाद बनातीं व्रती महिलाएं। आज शाम दिया जाएगा पहला अर्घ्य।
  • खरना करने के बाद व्रतियों के 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू

छठ पर्व को लेकर नगर निगम के अंतर्गत आने वाले सभी घाट सज-धज कर तैयार हो गए हैं। शुक्रवार को चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व का पहला अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। सभी घाटों पर साफ सफाई के साथ लाइट की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिससे घाट सुंदर दिखने लगा है। छठ व्रतियों को किसी प्रकार का दिक्कत ना हो इसके लेकर प्रमुख घाटों पर कैंट्रोल रूम बनाया गया है।

खतरनाक घाटों पर जिला प्रशासन के प्रशासन की कड़ी नजर रहेगी। ताकि कोई भी हादसा ना हो सके। घाटों पर महिलाओं कपड़ा बदलने के लिए चेंजिंग रूम भी बनाया गया है। इसके साथ ही कोविड-19 का ध्यान रखते हुए छठ घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ छठ पर्व मनाया जाएगा। छठ घाट के समीप मेला का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा।

मेला लगाने वाले लोगों पर प्रशासन की कड़ी नजर रहेगी जिला प्रशासन का आदेश नहीं मानने पर मेला लगाने वाले लोगों पर कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। इसके अलावा छठ घाट पर व्रती पानी मे डुबकी नहीं लगाएंगे। ताकि संक्रमण का खतरा नहीं बढ़ सकें।
छठ में 24 घंटे रहेगी बिजली
भोजपुर जिले में छठ पूजा के दौरान बिजली आपूर्ति की 24 घंटे व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके साथ ही किसी भी प्रकार की शिकायत को दूर करने के लिए आरा और जगदीशपुर में कंट्रोल रूम का नंबर जारी किया गया है। पूजा को देखते हुए बिजली कंपनी ने सभी घाटों पर कर्मचारियों की तैनाती करने के साथ इसकी निगरानी के लिए कनीय अभियंता की भी तैनाती की है।

आरा और जगदीशपुर क्षेत्र में कंट्रोल रूम का नंबर जारी करने के साथ कोईलवर, आरा शहरी और आरा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लिए भी विशेष तौर से अफसरों की तैनाती की गई है। जारी किए गए कंट्रोल रूम नंबर पर किसी भी उपभोक्ता के द्वारा शिकायत करने पर उसका तत्काल निपटारा किए जाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। आरा जगदीशपुर में बने कंट्रोल रूम के नंबर पर 24 घंटे चालू रहेगा।

