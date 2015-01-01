पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनियमितता:आईएसओ मान्यता प्राप्त अस्पताल में पैर टूटे मरीज का इलाज करते हैं चर्म राेग विशेषज्ञ

आरा4 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल का इमरजेंसी वार्ड।
  • आरा सदर अस्पताल में जिले भर से प्रतिदिन लगभग 1000 आते हैं मरीज इलाज कराने
  • स्थिति गंभीर हाे ताे मरीज काे सिर्फ रेफर करने की हाेती है खानापूर्ति

आईएसओ मान्यता प्राप्त आरा सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में तीन शिफ्ट में मात्र तीन ही डॉक्टर बैठते हैं। प्रतिदिन अस्पताल में विभिन्न रोगों से ग्रसित लगभग एक हजार के करीब मरीज इलाज कराने आते हैं । सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि अगर किसी का पैर टूट गया और अस्पताल में पहुंचा तो इमरजेंसी वार्ड में ड्यूटी पर तैनात डॉक्टर जरूरी नहीं कि वह सर्जन हो वे सीधे निजी क्लीनिक में जाने की बात कह देते हैं। कभी-कभी ऐसा होता है कि चर्म रोग डॉक्टर टूटे हुए पैर का भी इलाज करते हैं । रविवार को सुबह में डॉ आशुतोष कि ड्यूटी थी। एक मरीज जिसके पीठ और पैर में चोट थी। फिजीशियन ने प्राथमिक उपचार कर दिया। मरीज के परिजन श्री टोला निवासी श्री भगवान पासवान ने बताया कि अस्पताल में सिर्फ फिजिशियन डाॅक्टर हाेते हैं इस कारण गंभीर स्थिति में इलाज के लिए निजी क्लीनिक में जाना पड़ता है। मरीजों के अनुसार इमरजेंसी वार्ड में कम से कम जो तीन शिफ्ट में डॉक्टर बैठते हैं जिनकी संख्या एक रहती है। कम से कम सर्जन सहित अन्य रोगों के डॉक्टरों को इमरजेंसी वार्ड में बैठाने की जरूरत है। वही डॉक्टर रोस्टर के हिसाब से जो ड्यूटी बंटा है उसी अनुसार वे कार्य कर रहे हैं। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि इमरजेंसी में डॉक्टरों की संख्या को कम करना और बढ़ाने की जिम्मेवारी सिविल सर्जन को है। मरीजों को उनसे शिकायत करनी चाहिए शिकायत करनी चाहिए उनसे शिकायत करनी चाहिए शिकायत करनी चाहिए। हालांकि सिविल सर्जन ऑन कॉल पर भी डॉक्टरों को ड्यूटी दिए हुए हैं।

अगर गोली लगी मरीज आ गया तो भेज दिया जाता है पीएमसीएच
सदर अस्पताल में अगर गोली लगा हुआ मरीज आता है उस दिन जब सर्जन का ड्यूटी नहीं हुआ उस मरीज को तत्काल पीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया जाता है। नाम नहीं छापने के सवाल पर एक एएनएम ने बताया कि अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी में जब गोली लगा हुआ कोई मरीज आता है तो डॉक्टरों की खोज होती है। डॉक्टर विकास और डॉक्टर अरुण दो ही लोग गोली निकालने में एक्सपर्ट हैं। अगर यह छुट्टी पर चले जाएं तो पीएमसीएच रेफर करना मजबूरी हो जाती है।

रोस्टर का सही ढंग से पालन नहीं करते डॉक्टर
इमरजेंसी वार्ड में रोस्टर के हिसाब से सही ढंग से पालन डॉक्टर नहीं करते हैं। अपने सुविधानुसार ड्यूटी दूसरे डॉक्टर को आपसी तालमेल करके दे देते हैं। इससे डॉक्टरों को तो आराम मिल जाता है पर मरीज इधर से उधर भटकते रहते हैं। चार महीने पहले पूर्व अधीक्षक डॉक्टर सतीश कुमार सिन्हा ने लगातार इमरजेंसी वार्ड का निरीक्षण भी किए थे जिससे रोस्टर के अनुसार ही डॉक्टर ड्यूटी करते थे।

इमरजेंसी वार्ड में मरीज को देखते डॉक्टर।
इमरजेंसी वार्ड में मरीज को देखते डॉक्टर।

सिविल सर्जन बोले : ऑन ड्यूटी डॉक्टर की है जिम्मेवारी कॉल पर बुला सकते हैं दूसरे डॉक्टर
सिविल सर्जन डॉ ललितेश्वर नारायण झा ने बताया कि ऑन ड्यूटी डॉक्टर जो भी इमरजेंसी में हैं उनकी जिम्मेवारी है कि वे दूसरे डॉक्टर को कॉल पर बुला सकते हैं। जहां तक गोली लगे हुए कोई मरीज आता है तो अगर उसकी स्थिति गंभीर है तब ही पीएमसीएच रेफर किया जाता है। पहले रोस्टर के अनुसार डॉक्टर कार्य करने में कोताही करते थे लेकिन अब इसमें सुधार हुआ है।

