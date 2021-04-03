पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तबादला:एसपी ने पुलिस अफसरों का तबादला किया, पांच थानाध्यक्ष भी बदले गए

आराएक घंटा पहले
भोजपुर एसपी हरकिशोर राय ने कार्य में शिथिलता दिखाने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों को तबादला किया है। पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक प्रदीप कुमार भास्कर को आयार थानाध्यक्ष, पुअनि आनंद कुमार सिंह को सहार थानाध्यक्ष, पुअनि विजय प्रसाद को तरारी का थानाध्यक्ष, पुअनि सत्येंद्र कुमार सत्यार्थी को बहोरनपुर ओपी अध्यक्ष, पुअनि अरविंद कुमार को कृष्णागढ़ थानाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।

जिसमें पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक प्रवीण कुमार कोलवर थाना में थानाध्यक्ष सह अनुसंधान में, पुअनि मनोज कुमार को नगर थाना में, गोपेश नारायण शर्मा को गजराजगंज ओपी में, पुअनि भोला प्रसाद सिंह को नवादा थाना में,पुअनि विजय कुमार को नगर थाना में, पुअनि संजय कुमार को चरपोखरी थाना में लेखक सह अनुसंधान में, पुअनि अनिल कुमार नारायणपुर थाना में, पुअनि श्याम बहादुर यादव को उदवंतनगर थाना में, भूपेंद्र कुमार को कोईलवर थाना अनुसंधान में, मुनेश्वर दास को बहोरनपुर ओपी थाना लेखक सह अनुसंधान में, उदय शंकर सिंह को कोइलवर थाना विधि व्यवस्था में, सहायक अवर निरीक्षक जय जय राम पासवान को उदवंतनगर थाना में विधि व्यवस्था, सअनि संजय कुमार को हसन बाजार थाना में, कैसर अली को जगदीशपुर थाना में, सअनि कौशलेंद्र शर्मा को बिहिया थाना में, सअनि रविंद्र कुमार राय को संदेश थाना में, सअनि कमलेश कुमार करनामेपुर ओपी में, सअनि रामयश आर्य को नारायणपुर थाना में, सअनि नवीन कुमार श्रीवास्तव कोलवर थाना में, सअनि शैलेंद्र कुमार को अजीमाबाद थाना में, सअनि में सुनील कुमार सिंह को संदेश थाना में, सअनि नथुनी सिंह को बिहिया थाना में, सअनि रामजी दास आयर थाना में, सअनि जितेंद्र कुमार अगिआंव बाजार थाना में,सअनि मनोज कुमार को यातायात थाना में लेखक सह अनुसंधान में, सअनि संतोष कुमार साह को करनामेपुर ओपी, सअनि उमेश प्रसाद सिंह को उदवंतनगर थाना में, सअनि दिलीप कुमार को कोईलवर थाना में पदस्थापित किया गया है।

