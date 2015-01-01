पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:कृषि कानूनों की वापसी को लेकर दिया धरना

आरा2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बिजली बिल 2020 की वापसी व धान क्रय की गारंटी की मांग पर कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने जुटे लोग

अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति(एआईकेएससीसी) के देशव्यापी आह्वान पर सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट के समक्ष धरना दिया गया। अध्यक्षता सीपीआई के पूर्व जिला सचिव प्रमोद कुमार सिंह व संचालन किसान नेता पूर्व विधायक चंद्रदीप सिंह ने किया। धरना स्थल पर कार्यकर्ता काला कृषि कानून वापस लो,किसानों को एसएसपी लागू करो, खेत-खेती किसान बचाओ, कारपोरेट लूट का राज मिटाओ के नारे लगा रहे थे।

सम्बोधित करते तरारी विधायक सुदामा प्रसाद ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार तीनों कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों के चल रहे आंदोलन को बदनाम व विभाजित करने की कोशिश कर रही है,जिसे हमलोग कभी कामयाब नहीं होने देंगे। बिहार से भी अब किसानों की आवाज उठने लगी है और यह आवाज मोदी सरकार को झुका कर ही दम लेगी।

अगिआंव विधायक मनोज मंजिल ने कहा कि बिहार में नीतीश सरकार के दावे के ठीक विपरीत कहीं भी न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों का धान नहीं खरीदा जा रहा है। बिहार के किसान 800-900 रु. प्रति क्विंटल की दर से अपना धान बेचने को बाध्य हैं। एआईकेएससीसी के आह्वान पर 29 दिसंबर को आयोजित राजभवन मार्च को किसी भी सुरत में सफल बनाना है।

धरना को किया संबोधित
धरना को सम्बोधित करने वालों में भाकपा-माले केन्द्रीय कमेटी सदस्य व जिला सचिव जवाहर लाल सिंह, केन्द्रीय कमेटी सदस्य राजू यादव, सीपीआई के जिला सचिव ज्योतिष कुमार, सीपीएम के पूर्व जिला सचिव शिवकेश्वर राय,भाकपा-माले नगर सचिव दिलराज प्रीतम, माधो सिंह किसान नेता रामकिशोर राय, क्यामुद्दीन अंसारी, विनोद कुशवाहा, इंनौस नेता शिवप्रकाश रंजन,विश्वासनाथ पांडे,मो अमीनुद्दीन, श्यामनारायण शर्मा,आइसा नेता पप्पू कुमार,रंजन कुमार,ऐपवा नेत्री इंदू देवी,उपेंद्र भारती,कामता प्रसाद, धर्मेंद्र सिंह,रुची प्रिया थी।

ये थी मांगें: तीनों काले कृषि कानूनों की वापसी, प्रस्तावित बिजली बिल 2020 रद्द करने, न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 1868-1888 रु. प्रति क्विंटल की दर से धार खरीद की गारंटी करने, प्रदूषण कानून से किसानों को मुक्त करने की मांगें शामिल थीं।

