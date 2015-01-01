पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षण सत्र:त्रुटिपूर्ण और पेंडिंग रिजल्ट होने की वजह से वीकेएसयू में पिछड़ते जा रहे हैं शिक्षण सत्र

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास व कैमूर के विद्यार्थी रिजल्ट सुधार के लिए कैम्पस का चक्कर काटने को मजबूर
  • इस वर्ष पीजी में नामांकन के नहीं दिख रहे आसार, बार-बार बढ़ायी जा रही है तिथि

त्रुटिपूर्ण एवं पेंडिंग रिजल्ट वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के लिए सिर दर्द बनता जा रहा है। जिसका असर पीजी एवं एलएलबी के नामांकन पर भी पड़ने लगा है। स्नातक पार्ट-वन, सत्र 2019-22 एवं स्नातक पार्ट- थ्री सत्र 2017-20 का परीक्षा फार्म 25 नवंबर तक भरा जाएगा। अब सवाल यह उठ रहा है कि जब स्नातक पार्ट थ्री का परीक्षा फार्म 25 नवंबर तक भरा जाएगा तो इसकी परीक्षाएं कब होगी?

यदि पूरी जद्दोजहद करके विश्वविद्यालय स्नातक पार्ट थ्री का परीक्षा दिसबंर माह में करा भी लेता है तो रिजल्ट घोषित करने में विश्वविद्यालय को अगला साल का समय लग जाएगा। भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास एवं कैमूर जिले के लगभग 10 हजार छात्र-छात्राएं प्रतिदिन रिजल्ट सुधार को लेकर विश्वविद्यालय के गलियारों का चक्कर काट रहे है। इन विद्यार्थियों का रिजल्ट क्लीयर नहीं होने की वजह से विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन स्नातक पार्ट थ्री के परीक्षा की तिथि भी घोषित नहीं कर पा रहा है। परीक्षा विभाग द्वारा जारी अधिसूचना में साफ निर्देश दिया गया है कि स्नातक पार्ट वन एवं टू क्लीयर होने वाले विद्यार्थियों का ही परीक्षा फार्म भराया जाए। गौरतलब हो कि वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय अंतर्गत आने वाले विभिन्न कॉलेजों के स्नातक पार्ट टू सत्र 2017-20 के छात्र-छात्राओं के परिणाम में करीब छह माह बाद भी सुधार नहीं हो सका है।

स्नातक पार्ट वन के रिजल्ट का भी हाल कुछ इसी तरह का है। स्नातक पार्ट वन की परीक्षा जनवरी माह में ही हुई थी। इसके बावजूद अब तक भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास एवं कैमूर जिले के कई ऐसे विद्यार्थी है जो रिजल्ट से वंचित है। उनकी सुध लेने वाला कोई नहीं है। विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा जारी हेल्प नंबर पर भी विद्यार्थियों को कोई सुविधा नहीं मिल पा रही है। विद्यार्थियों की ऐसी शिकायत है कि विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा सिर्फ कोरम पूरा करने के लिए हेल्प नंबर जारी किया गया है।
पेंेडिंग और त्रुटिपूर्ण रिजल्ट में सुधार के लिए छात्रों के अभिभावकाें को भी उठानी पड़ रही है भारी परेशानी
एक तरफ कोविड-19 की मार तो दूसरी तरफ अब त्रुटिपूर्ण एवं पेेंडिंग रिजल्ट की मार से विश्वविद्यालय के विद्यार्थी परेशान नजर आ रहे है। दिन-प्रतिदिन सत्र पिछड़ता ही जा रहा है। परीक्षा विभाग की ढुलमुल कार्यशैली से विद्यार्थियों के अभिभावकों को भी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।

आलम यह है कि स्नातक पार्ट वन का रिजल्ट सुधार के लिए किसी कारणवश कोई विद्यार्थी जीरो माईल स्थित न्यू कैम्पस परीक्षा विभाग चला भी जाता है तो परीक्षा विभाग द्वारा उस विद्यार्थी को यह कहते हुए लौटा दिया जाता है कि यहां पर स्नातक पार्ट वन के पेडिंग सुधार से संबंधित कोई कार्य नहीं होता है। आप पुराने कैम्पस स्थित विज्ञान भवन जाएं। इधर विज्ञान भवन आने पर कहा जाता है कि आप परीक्षा से संबंधित किसी भी जानकारी के लिए परीक्षा विभाग से संपर्क करे।

कम्प्यूटर शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने को हुई प्रोत्साहन परीक्षा

कम्प्यूटर शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए शुक्रवार को छात्रों की प्रोत्साहन परीक्षा हुई। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए हबटेक कंप्यूटर में हुए परीक्षा में 220 छात्रों ने हिस्सा लिया। वरुण कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि कम्प्यूटर शिक्षा के विभिन्न कोर्स के लिए परीक्षा में टाॅप टेन छात्रों का चयन होगा। प्रथम परीक्षा का परिणाम छठ पर्व के बाद प्रकाशित होगा।

जिसमें टाॅप टेन छात्रों को पुरस्कृत किया जायेगा। कोरोना काल के कारण शैक्षणिक कार्य स्थगित हो गया था। अधिकांश छात्र उचित शिक्षा से वंचित हो गए थे। समयानुसार उनके बीच पाठयक्रम का उचित ज्ञान का अभाव हो गया था। शैक्षिक कार्य धीमी पड़ गयी थी। जिसे पुनः सुचारू शुरूआत करने के लिए यह छात्रों को प्रोत्साहित करना जरुरी हो गया था।

