स्वास्थ्य:ईंट-भट्‌ठों के मजदूरों को कोरोना से बचने के लिए नियमों का करना होगा पूरी तरह पालन

आरा3 घंटे पहले
जिले में गत दिनों कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार गिरावट हो रही है। जिसके कारण प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य समिति के अधिकारी व कर्मियों ने राहत की सांस ली है। वहीं, आम लोग भी चैन से अपने दैनिक कार्यों व दायित्वों के निष्पादन में जुट गए हैं। लेकिन, स्वास्थ्य समिति के अनुसार जिले में फिलहाल कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रसार कम हुआ है। लेकिन, अभी भी इसका खतरा बरकरार है।

चिकित्सकों ने विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (डब्लूएचओ) के द्वारा बनाए गए सामान्य नियमों का सख्ती से पालन करने को कहा है। स्वास्थ्य समिति के अनुसार अभी भी जिले पर कोरोना का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। ऐसे में जब तक कोरोना की दवाई नहीं आ जाती, तब तक किसी प्रकार की ढिलाई लोगों और उनके परिजनों को खतरे में डाल सकते हैं। साथ ही, चिकित्सकों ने सर्दियों के मौसम को देखते हुए लोगों से मास्क का प्रयोग करने की नसिहत दी है। ताकि, लोगों को संक्रमण के खतरे से बचाया जा सके।
धूल-मिट्टी से मजदूरों के मास्क हो जाते हैं गंदे
विक्की कुमार सिंह पेशे से ईंट भट्टा संचालक हैं। उन्होंने बताया जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश के बाद कोरोना काल में उन्होंने संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए ईंटों का निर्माण बंद कर दिया था। अनलॉक के बाद फिर से भट्टे का संचालन शुरू किया गया। इस दौरान ईंट-भट्टे पर मजदूरों से स्वास्थ्य विभाग के गाइडलाइन्स का पालन भी कराना शुरू किया।

उन्होंने बताया कि नियमों के पालन करने के दौरान मजदूरों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। गाइडलाइन्स के अनुसार समय समय पर हाथ धोना मजदूरों के लिए मुमकिन नहीं है। वहीं, भट्टे पर धूल-मिट्टी उड़ने के कारण मास्क भी जल्दी गंदे हो जाते हैं। जो उनके लिए परेशानी का सबब तो बन ही गया है, वहीं उनके बीमार होने की संभावना रहती है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. ललितेश्वर प्रसाद झा ने बताया कोविड-19 को लेकर जो स्टैंडर्ड प्रोटोकॉल बनाया गया है, उसका पालन सभी को करना है। ईंट भट्टा संचालक विक्की कुमार सिंह ने जो मजदूरों की समस्याएं बताई हैं, वह सही है। मजदूरों को पूरे दिन मिट्टी व धूल में काम करना होता है। लेकिन वह जब खाना खाने आराम करने के लिए समय निकालते हैं, तो उन्हें साबुन से अच्छे से हाथ धोना चाहिए। वहीं गंदे की मास्क की जो समस्या है, उसे भी दूर किया जा सकता है। धूल के कारण गंदे हुए मास्क को मजदूरों को सांस की समस्या उत्पन्न हो सकती है।

बड़ी राहत: भोजपुर में कोरोना के नए 01 मरीज मिले, 4410 स्वस्थ होकर लौट चुके है घर वापस

गुरुवार को कोरोना के मात्र 01 नए मरीज मिलने से धीरे-धीरे भोजपुर कोरोना मुक्त होने की श्रेणी में जा रहा है। क्योकि पीएचसी में भी जांच कराने वाले मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आने लगी है। बुधवार को कोरोना के 06 मरीज मिले थे। वर्तमान में संक्रमितों की संख्या 159, बचाए गए संक्रमितों की संख्या 4410, कुल संक्रमित अभी तक 4605 व अभी तक जिले में 36 मौत कोरोना से लाेगों की हो गई है।

भले संख्या कम हो पर राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति ट्यूटर के अनुसार अगर लोग मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का प्रयोग नहीं करते है तो खतरा बढ़ सकता है। जो भी आंकड़े कम हो रहे है उसका मुख्य कारण मास्क व समय-समय पर सेनेटाइजर का प्रयोग ही है। इधर बाजारों में व सड़कों पर अब मास्क लगाकर घुमने वालों की संख्या में पहले से वृद्धि हुई है।

