पुल बनेगा:जिले से यूपी की दूरी घटेगी, शिवपुर गंगा घाट से लालगंज तक बनेगा दो किमी लंबा पुल

शाहपुर5 घंटे पहले
उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया जिले के लालगंज बांध से भोजपुर जिले के शाहपुर प्रखंड के दियरांचल क्षेत्र के शिवपुर गंगा घाट तक पक्का पुल बनाने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। पुल का निर्माण उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य सेतु निगम के द्वारा किया जा रहा है। बताया जाता है कि लगभग 100 करोड़ की लागत से लगभग 2 किलोमीटर लंबा और लगभग 30 मीटर चौड़ा पुल का निर्माण होगा।

इस पुल का निर्माण होने से शाहपुर प्रखंड के दियारा क्षेत्र से यूपी जाना काफी आसान हो जाएगा। इस पुल का निर्माण होने के बाद आवागमन सस्ता व सुलभ होने से उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार के रिश्तों में और मजबूती आयेगी। शाहपुर विधान सभा क्षेत्र के विधायक राहुल तिवारी ने बताया कि लगभग 3 वर्ष पहले उक्त पुल निर्माण का शिलान्यास यूपी में हुआ था।

उक्त पुल का निर्माण यूपी के लालगंज बांध से दियारा इलाके के शिवपुर गंगा घाट के समीप वीर कुंवर सिंह स्मारक तक होगा। विधायक ने बताया कि लगभग 6 माह पहले उन्होंने पहल कर पुल निर्माण के लिए बिहार सरकार से एनओसी दिलवाया था, ताकि यूपी से बिहार तक पुल निर्माण का मार्ग प्रशस्त हो सके। मंगलवार को शिवपुर गंगा घाट पर ग्रामीणों की मौजूदगी में भूमि पूजन भी हुआ। इस मौके पर धनेश्वर राय, रोहित अग्रवाल, हरेराम ओझा, हिमांशु राय व दीपक मिश्र आदि मौजूद रहे। दियारा क्षेत्र के लोगों का कहना है कि शिवपुर गंगा घाट से लालगंज बांध तक पक्का पुल बनने से क्षेत्र के सारंगपुर, सुरेमनपुर, गौरा, बहोरनपुर, दामोदरपुर, चक्की नौरंगा व राजपुर समेत दो दर्जन से अधिक गांवों के लोग सुलभ व सुरक्षित आवागमन का लाभ ले सकेंगे।

पुल निर्माण से दियरांचल क्षेत्र का होगा समग्र विकास
यूपी से बिहार तक पुल निर्माण का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने के लिए लगभग 6 माह पहले पहल कर बिहार सरकार से एनओसी दिलवाया था। यूपी के लालगंज बांध से शाहपुर प्रखंड के शिवपुर गंगा घाट तक पुल का निर्माण होने से दियरांचल क्षेत्र का समग्र विकास होगा। -राहुल तिवारी, विधायक, शाहपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र ।

