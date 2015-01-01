पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी शुरू:पंचायत सरकार चुनने की कवायद शुरू वोटरलिस्ट में नाम जोड़ने का काम आज से

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला पंचायती राज कार्यालय।
  • 27 दिसंबर और 10 जनवरी को सभी बूथों पर विशेष कैंप लगा नाम जोड़े या हटाए जाएंगे
  • 11 जनवरी तक दावा और आपत्तियां दर्ज होंगी, अंतिम प्रकशन 5 फरवरी को

भोजपुर जिले में संभावित पंचायत चुनाव कराने के लिए निर्वाचक के प्रारुप (वोटर लिस्ट) का आज से प्रकाशन व पुनरीक्षण का कार्य भी शुरू हो जाएगा। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से जारी निर्देश के अनुसार इस संबंध में दावा व आपत्ति दर्ज करने का समय 16 दिसंबर से लेकर 11 जनवरी तक रखा गया है। निर्वाचन विभाग के अनुसार मतदाताओं का नाम जोड़ने के साथ उसमें सुधार और नाम हटाने के लिए 2 दिन विशेष अभियान चलाने की कार्ययोजना बनाई गई है। 27 दिसंबर दिन रविवार और 10 जनवरी दिन रविवार को सभी बूथों पर विशेष कैंप लगाकर नाम जोड़ा और हटाया जाएगा। दावे और आपत्तियों का निराकरण 1 फरवरी तक करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। आयोग से अंतिम प्रकाशन की अनुमति 5 फरवरी को और अनुपूरक सूची की तैयारी 11 फरवरी को की जाएगी। इन सभी प्रक्रियाओं के पूरा हो जाने के बाद निर्वाचक नामावली का अंतिम प्रकाशन 15 फरवरी को किया जाएगा। मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने के लिए नए मतदाता की आयु 18 वर्ष होनी चाहिए। 18 वर्ष समय का निर्धारण जनवरी 2021 को आधार मानते हुए किया जाएगा।

नए साल में मार्च से मई के बीच हो सकते हैं चुनाव
पंचायत आम निर्वाचन 2020-21 मार्च से मई के बीच में होने वाला है। इसे ले राज निर्वाचन आयोग के द्वारा अभी से ही तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। कोरोना को लेकर पहली बार हो रहे पंचायत चुनाव में कई प्रकार की सावधानी बरतने का भी निर्देश आयोग के द्वारा दिया जाएगा। पहले की चुनाव की अपेक्षा मतदान केंद्र बढ़ेंगे।

किस चरण में किस प्रखंड में होगा चुनाव, डीएम से मांगा प्रस्ताव
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी से 2 सप्ताह के अंदर किस प्रखंड का चुनाव किस चरण में कराया जाए, एक प्रस्ताव मांगा है। आयोग ने ऐसा जिले में शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चुनाव कराने के लिए किया है। मालूम हो पूरे राज्य में 9 चरणों में चुनाव कराए जाने की संभावना है। भोजपुर जिले में 14 प्रखंड है। हर चरण में दो या तीन प्रखंड में चुनाव कराए जाने का प्रस्ताव देने की संभावना है।

7,025 पदों के लिए होंगे पंचायत चुनाव
भोजपुर जिले में पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान कुल 7,025 पदों का चुनाव होता है। इनमें से मुखिया पद के लिए 228, सरपंच 228, पंचायत समिति सदस्य 310, जिला परिषद 31, वार्ड सदस्य 3114 और पंच सदस्य के रूप में 3114 सदस्यों का चुनाव होता है। इन पदों में सबसे ज्यादा प्रत्याशी मुखिया पद के लिए होते हैं।

जानिए किस फॉर्म के भरने से नाम जुटेगा और हटेगा
पंचायत चुनाव में यदि किसी नए मतदाता को अपना नाम जुड़वाना है, तो उसके लिए फॉर्म 6 भरा जाएगा। नाम में सुधार के लिए फॉर्म 8, नाम हटाने के लिए फॉर्म 7 और मतदान केंद्र या वार्ड चेंज करने के लिए फॉर्म 8 (क) भरा जाएगा। ये सभी फॉर्म नि:शुल्क स्थानीय मतदान केंद्र पर बीएलओ के द्वारा दिया जाएगा। सभी बूथों पर विशेष अभियान 27 दिसंबर और 10 जनवरी को चलेगा, उस दिन वहांबीएलओ मौजूद रहेंगे। इस दौरान कोई भी मतदाता अपना नाम जुड़वाने के साथ उसमें सुधार कर आ सकता है।

भोजपुर जिले में 16 दिसंबर को निर्वाचक का प्रारूप प्रकाशन होगा। इसी के साथ दावा और आपत्ति लेने का भी कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। जिले में 27 दिसंबर और 10 जनवरी को विशेष अभियान दिवस चलाकर नाम जोड़े और हटाए जाएंगे।
- रोशन कुशवाहा, जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी, भोजपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें