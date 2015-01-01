पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सनसनी:धनंजय की मौत होने तक गोलियां बरसाते रहे बदमाश, फिर आराम से भाग निकले

आरा3 घंटे पहले
गांगी स्थित घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस।
  • आरा शहर के गांगी स्टैंड पर भीड़ के बीच हत्याराें ने दिया घटना काे अंजाम
  • भीड़भाड़ के बीच अचानक गोलियों की बौछार से सहम गए मौजूद लोग

सुबह के करीब 11:30 बज रहे थे। आरा शहर के गांगी स्टैंड पर हर दिन की तरह भीड़-भाड़ थी। तीन मुहानी पर स्टेशन रोड की ओर जाने वाली कई टेंपो चालक सवारियों के भरने का इंतजार कर रहे थे। टेंपो चालक; स्टेशन...स्टेशन... चिल्ला-चिल्ला कर यात्रियों को बुला रहे थे। बगल में जीप वाले मटुकपुर.. केशोपुर... बड़हरा और बस-टेंपों वाले सरैंया..सरैंया की आवाज लगा रहे थे। वहीं, तीनमुहानी से चंद कदम दूर बड़हरा रोड में फरना और भकुरा के लिए टेंपो चालक सवारी का इंतजार कर रहे थे। वहां एक युवक हाथ में कॉपी-कलम लेकर टेंपो चालकों से बात कर रहा था। तभी कुछ संदिग्ध वहां पहुंचे और कॉपी-कलम लिए युवक पर धांय-धांय गोलियां बरसाने लगे। युवक को भागने या संभलने का बिल्कुल मौका न मिला और लहलुहान होकर घटनास्थल पर ही तड़पकर उसकी मौत हो गई। गोलाबारी से युवक को वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद अपराधी तिराहे से अलग-अलग दिशा में भाग गए। अपराधियों के भागने के बाद कुछ लोग हिम्मत कर वहां जुटे उसके बाद मृत युवक की पहचान 19 वर्षीय युवक धनंजय कुमार के रूप में हुई। धनंजय टाउन थाना अंतर्गत गौसगंज निवासी कामख्या राम का पुत्र था। सुचना पाकर सदर एसडीपीओ पंकज कुमार रावत व टाउन थाना की पुलिस पहुंचकर घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान वहां सड़क पर बिखरे हुए 9 एमएम के पिस्टल के 17 खोखा पुलिस ने जब्त किया। वहां मृतक का टोपी भी गिरा हुआ था। उसमें शरीर के एक मांस का टुकड़ा और गोली भी फंसा था। उसे भी पुलिस ने बरामद किया। हत्या को लेकर शाम तक एफआईआर नही होने से स्पष्ट कारण सामने नहीं आ सका है। लेकिन इसका कारण गाड़ियों से एजेन्टी वसूलने और कोई पुराने विवाद से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। पुलिस के अनुसार धनंजय राम गाड़ियों की एजेन्टी वसूलने के काम से जुड़ा हुआ था। दूसरी तरफ, सदर अस्पताल में धनंजय के पिता कामख्या राम ने बताया कि वह पहले एजेन्टी के काम से जुड़ा हुआ था। लेकिन कुछ माह से इस काम को वह छोड़ दिया था।
मौके पर पहुंच कर देर शाम तक छानबीन में जुटी रही पुलिस
घटना के बाद सदर एसडीओ पंकज रावत व टाउन इंस्पेक्टर धर्मेंद्र कुमार समेत अन्य अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचकर देर शाम तक छानबीन में जुट गए है। शुरुआती जांच में दो गुटों में चली आ रही शोध-प्रतिशोध की लड़ाई से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि हमलावर तीन से चार की संख्या में थे।

फायरिंग की आवाज से बंद होने लगीं दुकानें
ताबड़-तोड़ फायरिंग की आवाज से गांगी व आसपास की दुकानें बंद होने लगी। सड़कों पर सन्नाटा पसर गया। पुलिस जब पहुंची तो सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था, सिर्फ पुलिस ही नजर आ रही थी। पुलिस के अनुसार कोई भी घटनास्थल पर कुछ बताने से परहेज कर रहा था। इसके बावजूद पुलिस अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार करने में लगी हुई है।

परिजनों का अस्पताल परिसर में रो-रोकर था बुरा हाल

शव को घटनास्थल से टेम्पो में लादकर सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। उसी समय परिजन पहुंचे। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा महिलाएं थी, उनका रोते-रोते बुरा हाल था। कुछ महिलाएं रोते-रोते बेहोश हो जा रही थी। आसपास के लोग ढांढ़स बंधाते दिखे।

सदर अस्पताल में दोपहर से शाम तक जमी रही लोगों की भीड़
जैसे ही घटना की सुचना मिली सदर अस्पताल में दोपहर से शाम तक लोगों की भीड़ जमी रही। जो भी लोग आते, घटना का कारण ही पूछते थे। शव के पहुंचने के बाद काफी संख्या में टेम्पो चालक भी अस्पताल में पहुंचे थे।

धनंजय के छह और भाई हैं
मृतक धनंजय कुमार के 6 भाई थे। जिसमें 4 घर में ही रहते और 2 बाहर मजदूरी करने गए थे। अभी हाल ही में वे भाई जो बाहर रहते हैं, वे धनंजय से मिले भी थे। गाैसगंज के मुहल्ले वासियों के अनुसार भाईयों में बड़ा प्रेम था।

घटनास्थल पर बिखरे पड़े खोखे।
घटनास्थल पर बिखरे पड़े खोखे।

मृतक के आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड के बारे में जानकारी जुटायी जा रही
मृतक का आपराधिक इतिहास भी खंगाला जा रहा है कि उसका किसके साथ उठना-बैठना था। कही गाैसगंज में हुई मिथुन हत्याकांड से कनेक्शन तो नहीं उसको भी खंगाला जा रहा है। अगल-बगल के सीसीटीवी कैमरे को खंगाला जा रहा है।
पंकज कुमार रावत, सदर एसडीपीओ

