पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Ara
  • The New Collectorate Building Could Not Be Completed Even After Two And A Half Months After The Inauguration Of The Chief Minister.

उदासीनता:मुख्यमंत्री के उद्घाटन के ढाई माह बाद भी बनकर तैयार नहीं हो पाया नया कलेक्ट्रेट भवन

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निर्माणाधीन कलेक्ट्रेट भवन।
  • इसी साल आठ अगस्त को मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने नए भवन का वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से किया था उद्घाटन

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के द्वारा ढाई माह पहले उद्घाटन किए गए नए कलेक्ट्रेट भवन का विभागीय लापरवाही के कारण अब तक कार्य पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। कार्य समय पर पूरा नहीं होने के कारण तैयार कलेक्ट्रेट से मिलने वाले लाभ से यहां की सरकारी सेवक अाैर पब्लिक वंचित है। कलेक्ट्रेट भवन का कार्य तेजी से नहीं होने के कारण सरकारी कामकाज की प्रणाली पर सवाल उठने लगे हैं। करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से बने दो मंजिला नये समाहरणालय भवन उद्घाटन सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने 8 अगस्त को किया था। हालांकि, उद्घाटन के समय नये समाहरणालय भवन तो बनकर तैयार हो गया था। परंतु चहारदीवारी, पार्किंग समेत कई फिनिशिंग के कार्य उद्घाटन के समय शेष रह गए थे। बचे हुए कार्यों को पूरा करने के लिए उद्घाटन के समय जिलाधिकारी रोशन कुशवाहा ने संवेदक को एक माह के अंदर कार्य को पूर्ण कर हैंडओवर करने का आदेश जारी किया था। इस आदेश के बाद इमारत में सितंबर माह से अधिकारियों का कार्यालय शुरू होने कि संभावना बढ़ गई थी। डीएम के तमाम आदेश के बाद भी विभागीय और संवेदक की लापरवाही के कारण अभी भी कार्य पूरी तरह से पूर्ण नहीं हो पाया है। जिस कारण इसे जिला प्रशासन को हैंडअाेवर नहीं किया जा सका है। बता दें कि लगभग 10 वर्षों के लंबे इंतजार के बाद यह अतिमहत्वाकांक्षी योजना पूरी हुई है। लगभग साढ़े सात करोड़ की लागत से नये समाहरणालय भवन बनकर तैयार हुआ है। पहले संवेदक के भाग जाने के बाद दूसरे संवेदक ने महज डेढ़ वर्ष में इसे बनाकर तैयार कर दिया है। पहले संवेदक ने इसे बनाने के नाम पर आठ वर्षों का समय गुजार दिया था। दोबारा टेंडर के बाद दूसरे संवेदक को वर्ष 2018-19 में कार्य आवंटित किया गया था, जो डेढ़ वर्ष में बनाकर खड़ा कर दिया।

अब एक ही छत के नीचे बैठेंगे डीएम-एसपी समेत आलाधिकरी
नया समाहरणालय भवन में कार्यालय शुरू होने से एक ही छत के नीचे डीएम- एसपी समेत जिले के आलाधिकारियों का कार्यालय होगा। यह आम जनों की सुविधा के ख्याल से भी महत्वपूर्ण होगा। लोगों को अपनी समस्याओं के निष्पादन के लिए अधिकारियों को खोजने के लिए जहां-तहां कार्यालयों में भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। समाहरणालय भवन में बैठने वाले जिलाधिकारी और पुलिस कप्तान के लिए अलग-अलग पार्किंग की भी व्यवस्था की गई है। यही नहीं प्रशासन विभाग के अन्य उच्चाधिकारियों का पार्किंग स्थल भी इन दोनों अधिकारियों से अलग होगा।

वर्ष 2010 में समाहरणालय भवन का हुआ था शिलान्यास
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने वर्ष 2010 में बड़हरा प्रखंड अंतर्गत मौजमपुर में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान नये समाहरणालय भवन का शिलान्यास किया था। उस दौरान समाहरणालय भवन की लागत राशि लगभग छह करोड़ रुपए थी। टेंडर के बाद मेसर्स विपिन कंस्ट्रक्शन को कार्य आवंटित किया गया था, जो 8 वर्षों में भी कार्य को पूर्ण नहीं करा सका और विभाग ने दोबारा टेंडर कर दूसरे संवेदक को कार्य आवंटित किया। सीएम के उद्घाटन के बाद भी कार्य में हो रही लापरवाही से विभाग और संवेदक पर सवाल उठाना जायज है।

बाहरी कार्य ज्यादा होने के कारण हुआ विलंब : कार्यपालक अभियंता
भवन निर्माण विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता ने बताया कि चहारदीवारी समेत अन्य बाहरी कार्य प्राकल्लन से ज्यादा होने के कारण विलंब हो रहा है। कार्य को पूरा होने का दो माह का समय बचा हुआ है।
- बृजेश कुमार, कार्यपालक अभियंता, भवन निर्माण विभाग, भोजपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें