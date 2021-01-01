पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Post Office Department Will Start The Nodal Delivery Center From March To Distribute Parcels In Ara Urban Area

सुविधा:डाकघर विभाग आरा शहरी क्षेत्र में पार्सल बांटने के लिए मार्च से शुरू करेगा नोडल डिलेवरी सेंटर

आरा38 मिनट पहले
प्रधान डाकघर विभाग शहरी क्षेत्र में पार्सल वितरण के लिए नई व्यवस्था लागू करने जा रहा है। जिसके लिए आरा प्रधान डाकघर में नोडल डिलेवरी सेंटर का नया भवन बनाया गया है। जहां से पार्सल भेजा जाएगा। आरा में नोडल डिलेवरी सेंटर बनने से लोगो को काफी सहूलियत होगी। देश के हर कोने से डाक सभी पार्सल एक सेंटर से आएगा। उसके बाद आरा में ही छंटनी कर डिलेवरी दी जाएगी।

डाक पार्सल आने वाले डाक पार्सलों की डिलेवरी दो पहिए व चार पहिए वाहनों से की जाएगी। इसके लिए डाक कार्यालय के माध्यम से पार्सल को सीधे उपभोक्ता के घर पर भेजा जाएगा। इसके लिए कुल 4 डाकियों को रखा गया है। पार्सल का यह डिलीवरी सिस्टम मार्च में काम करने लगेगा। यह सेंटर अत्याधुनिक है।

जिसमें सीसीटीवी व ट्रैक सिस्टम भी है जिससे उपभोक्ता मोबाइल से ट्रैक कर यह पता लगा सकेंगे कि उनका पार्सल कहां तक पहुंच पाया है। शहर में नोडल डिलेवरी पार्सल की डिलीवरी संबंधित डाकघरों से की जाती है। इससे डाकियों के साथ ही उपभोक्ताओं को भी काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही थी। रेल डाक सेवा में पार्सल आने के बाद जीपीओ पटना भेजा जाता है।

यहां से उपभोक्ताओं के आवासीय पते से संबंधित पार्सल डाकघर में भेजा जाता है। पार्सल का आकार बड़ा होने के कारण डाकियों को भी उपभोक्ता के आवास पर उसे भेजने करने में परेशानी होती थी। उससे अब निजात मिल जाएगी। जैसे ही जिस उपभोक्ता पार्सल इस सेंटर पर पहुंचेगा तो संबंधित उपभोक्ता के मोबाइल पर घंटी पैन कार्ड, जॉब लेटर, पार्सल सहित अन्य सामग्री पोस्ट ऑफिस पहुंचते ही बज जाएगी। इससे उपभोक्ताओं को पता चल जाएगा कि उनकी सामग्री नजदीक के डाकघर में पहुंच चुकी है।
आरा में पार्सल को देखते हुए डाक विभाग ने महानगराें के तर्ज पर आरा में नोडल डिलेवरी सेंटर भवन का निर्माण कराया है। लगभग 20 लाख रुपए की राशि से यह भवन बना है। सभी पार्सल एक सेंटर पर आयेगा। सभी की छंटनी कर डिलेवरी की जाएगी। मार्च महीने से इस सेंटर से पार्सल की डिलेवरी शहर में की जाएगी। -सिद्धेश्वर कुमार, प्रमंडलीय डाक अधीक्षक

