सख्ती:अवैध तरीके से किसान सम्मान योजना का लाभ लेने वालों से वसूली की प्रक्रिया शुरू

  • कृषि विभाग ने नोटिस जारी कर राशि लौटाने का दिया निर्देश, नहीं लौटाने पर होगी कार्रवाई
  • आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर किसानों को तीन किस्तों में मिले थे दो-दो हजार रुपए

भोजपुर जिले में लाखों रुपए का इनकम टैक्स देने वाले व्यवसायियों के अवैध रूप से प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ लिए जाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इस फर्जीवाड़े में लगभग तीस करोड़ की राशि हड़पने की अंदेशा व्यक्त की जा रही है। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही भारत सरकार के कृषि विभाग की ओर से दिल्ली से ही भोजपुर जिले के 3000 से ज्यादा अवैध किसानों को अविलंब राशि लौटाने की लगातार नोटिस भेजी जा रही है।

अवैध रूप से किए गए इस घोटाले का खुलासा होने के बाद जैसे-जैसे अवैध किसान योजना का लाभ लिए लोगों के पास नोटिस आ रहा है, हड़कंप मचता जा रहा है। ऐसे किसानों का आधार कार्ड से लिंक होने के बाद इस मामले का खुलासा कृषि विभाग की केंद्रीय टीम ने की है। नई दिल्ली से कृषि विभाग के द्वारा जिन भी किसानों को 6000 से लेकर 2 वर्ष में ₹12000 तक की राशि दी गई है, उनसे अविलंब राशि लौटाने को कहा जा रहा है।

विभाग की ओर से नोटिस भेजे गए किसानों में बड़हरा प्रखंड के बभनगाझवा निवासी नवीन कुमार पांडेय और चातर निवासी नारायण, बिहिया के बांदा गांव निवासी उमेश चंद्र और कल्याणपुर निवासी संजय कुमार, जगदीशपुर के चकवा निवासी अरुण कुमार सिंह और उपेंद्र, चरपोखरी के सीआडीह गांव निवासी चंद्रभूषण तिवारी और पीरो के धनपुरा गांव निवासी श्रीराम सिंह को नोटिस भेजा गया है।

कैसे हुआ किसान सम्मान निधि में घोटाला
भोजपुर जिले में अब तक प्राप्त सूचना के अनुसार लगभग 3000 से ज्यादा वैसे किसान जो बड़े व्यवसायी भी हैं। इनके द्वारा योजना का अवैध रूप से लाभ लिया गया है। ऐसे किसानों के द्वारा लाखों रुपए का इनकम टैक्स हर वर्ष भरते हुए हजारों रुपए का टैक्स जमा किया जाता है। नियमानुसार यह योजना गरीब किसानों के लिए है।

व्यवसायी या आर्थिक रूप से संपन्न किसानों के लिए यह योजना नहीं है। केंद्र सरकार की कृषि विभाग के द्वारा जब आधार कार्ड से लाभुकों की जांच की गई तो वर्तमान में 3000 से ज्यादा किसान लाखों रुपए का इनकम टैक्स जमा करने वाले निकल गए। इसका खुलासा होने के बाद दिल्ली से ही सभी किसानों को नोटिस भेजा जा रहा है।

12000 रुपए तक की राशि लौटाने के निर्देश जारी

किसानों को 6000 से लेकर ₹12000 तक की दी गई राशि को लौटाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। कृषि विभाग ने राशि लौटाने का वेबसाइट नंबर जारी करने के साथ जिला कृषि कार्यालय, प्रखंड कृषि कार्यालय के साथ-साथ कृषि समन्वयक और किसान सलाहकार के पास भी राशि को अविलंब लौटाने की सूचना मैसेज के माध्यम से किसानों को दे रही है।

सूचना के बाद समय पर राशि नहीं लौटाने वालों के खिलाफ कृषि विभाग कार्रवाई करने की भी तैयारी कर रही है। इस प्रकार की अनियमितता किसान सम्मान योजना के लाभ के नियम और शर्तें सही तरीके से प्रचारित नहीं करने के कारण हुआ है। इस योजना का लाभ के लिए आवेदन जमा करते समय किसानों को इस बात की जानकारी नहीं दी गई, कि इसमें आय-कर दाता लाभुक नहीं हो सकते हैं।

1,71,743 किसानों को मिल रहा है योजना का लाभ
किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के तहत अब तक 1,71,743 किसानों को इस योजना का लाभ मिल चुका है। कृषि विभाग इस योजना के तहत एक अरब 30 करोड़ रुपए की राशि यहां के किसानों को सहायता के लिए दी है। लाभुकों में सबसे ज्यादा पीरो के 21536, आरा 20094, शाहपुर 17651 किसान हैं।

बोले डीएओ: राशि नहीं लौटाने पर होगी कार्रवाई
भोजपुर जिले में लगभग 3000 वैसे किसानों को राशि लौटाने के लिए केंद्रीय कृषि कार्यालय से नोटिस भेजा गया है, जो आय-कर देते हैं। सरकार या विभाग से सूची और निर्देश मिलने के बाद जिला कार्यालय से आगे की कार्यवाही की जाएगी। -मनोज कुमार, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी, भोजपुर

