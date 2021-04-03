पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:कोईलवर में ग्रामीण बैंक में किसान की जेब से 10 हजार लेकर भागे उचक्के

दक्षिण ग्रामीण बैंक जमालपुर शाखा से दो उचक्के किसान का 10000 हजार रुपया पॉकेट से निकाल ले भागे। जिसे लेकर किसान ने कोईलवर थाना में उच्चके को पकड़ने के लिए आवेदन दिया है। कोईलवर थाना क्षेत्र के मानिकपुर निवासी पीड़ित किसान जगदयाल सिंह ने बताया कि वो राजापुर पैक्स में अपना धान क्रय किये थे। जिसका पैसा दक्षिण ग्रामीण बैंक जमालपुर शाखा मेरे खाते में भेजा गया था।

उक्त पैसा निकालने के लिए जमालपुर बैंक के समीप सीएसपी से 10 हजार रुपया निकाला। पैन कार्ड नहीं होने के कारण ज्यादा पैसा नहीं निकल पाया। जिस कारण और पैसा निकालने के लिए दक्षिण ग्रामीण बैंक गया। फॉर्म भर अपनी बारी का इंतजार करने लगा। इस बीच दो युवक उनके पास बैठे और पॉकेट में रखे 10 हजार रुपये लेकर भाग गये। घटना के बाद पीड़ित ग्राहक ने सीसीटीवी देखा।

जिसमें दोनों उचक्के पैसे चोरी करते दिख रहें है। इन दिनों कोईलवर समेत आस पास के बैंकों में इस तरह की घटनाएं में लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। लेकिन पुलिस साइबर का मामला कह आवेदन लेकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाती है। जिससे दिन प्रतिदिन बैंक के आस पास उचक्कों की नजर सीधे-साधे व वृद्ध ग्राहकों पर रहती है। और पलक झपकते ही पैसे ले फरार हो जाते है। मालूम हो कि पूर्व में कोईलवर पीएनबी, एसबीआइ, गीधा एएसबीआई में एटीएम कार्ड बदल दर्जनों ग्राहकों को चपत लगाया गया है।

