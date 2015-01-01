पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:शाहपुर में बेकाबू ट्रक ने बाइक सवार भाजपा नेता को रौंदा, मौके पर मौत के बाद हंगामा

  • आरा-बक्सर नेशनल हाईवे 84 पर बिलौटी-सरैया के समीप हुई घटना

आरा-बक्सर नेशनल हाईवे 84 पर शाहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बिलौटी-सरैया के समीप गुरूवार की दोपहर अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने बाईक सवार को रौंद दिया। इस घटना में बाइक पर सवार भाजपा नेता की मौत हो गयी। मृत भाजपा नेता का नाम रमेश पाल (45 वर्ष) था, जो शाहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के हरिहरपुर गांव के निवासी राजीव रंजन पाल के पुत्र थे।

बताया जाता है कि मृत भाजपा नेता हरिहरपुर पंचायत के भाजपा के पंचायत अध्यक्ष थे। घटना के बाद ट्रक का चालक ट्रक लेकर भाग निकला। इधर, इस घटना के बाद लोगों में गुस्सा फूट पड़ा। गुस्साए लोगों ने शव के साथ बिलौटी-सरैया के समीप हाईवे जाम कर दिया। हाईवे जाम किए जाने से खलबली मच गयी और देखते ही देखते दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गयी।

बताया जाता है कि बाईक पर सवार भाजपा नेता रमेश पाल गुरूवार की दोपहर लगभग 2.30 बजे बिहिया बाजार से खरीददारी कर बाइक पर सवार होकर अपने घर हरिहरपुर लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान बिलौटी-सरैया के समीप ट्रांसफार्मर के पास अनियंत्रित तरीके से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने पीछे से रौंद दिया। इस घटना में भाजपा नेता की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गयी।

घटना के बाद मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ जुट गयी। इस दौरान आरा से बक्सर जा रहे केन्द्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे घटनास्थल पर पहुँचे और इस दर्दनाक घटना पर दुख जताया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पुलिस भी पहुँची। फरार ट्रक चालक के बारे में पुलिस पता लगी है। पुलिस घटना की छानबीन कर रही है।
पीड़ित परिजनों पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, मची रही चीख-पुकार

भाजपा नेता की मौत के बाद पीड़ित परिजनों पर दुखों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है। पीड़ित परिजनों की चीख-पुकार से पूरा माहौल गमगीन बना रहा। परिजनों ने कभी सपने भी नहीं सोचा था कि इस तरह की दर्दनाक घटना होगी और पूरे परिवार की खुशियाँ पलभर में छीन जाएगी। लेकिन शायद होनी को यही मंजूर था। बताया जाता है कि मृत भाजपा नेता के 2 पुत्र और 2 पुत्री है जिनके सिर से पिता का छाया उठ गया है।

घटना के बाद मृतक के पत्नी व बच्चों समेत पूरा परिवार का रो-रोकर हाल बेहाल हो गया है। छठ पूजा के ऐन मौके पर घटित हुई इस दर्दनाक घटना से गांव के ग्रामीण काफी शोकाकुल है। इस घटना पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त करते हुए भाजपा नेता सतीश कुमार भट्ट ने कहा है कि पार्टी ने एक सच्चा, समर्पित व पुराने सिपाही को खो दिया है। दिवंगत रमेश पाल काफी लगनशील व मिलनसार थे। उन्होंने पीड़ित परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की है।

लगभग 2 घंटे तक हाईवे जाम रहने से मची रही अफरा-तफरी
घटना के बाद लोगों में गुस्सा भड़क गया। गुस्साए लोग सड़क पर उतर आए और मुआवजा देने की मांग को लेकर हाईवे को जाम कर दिया। सड़क जाम कर रहे लोग पीड़ित परिवार को मुआवजा देने और दोषी ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग कर रहे थे। बाद में शाहपुर के प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार, अंचलाधिकारी पंकज कुमार झा और थानाध्यक्ष अविनाश कुमार ने ग्रामीणों व परिजनों को समझा-बुझाकर और पीड़ित परिवार को हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने का आश्वासन देकर जाम हटवाया।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल आरा भेजा। जाम हटने के स्थिति सामान्य बनी और वाहनों का आवागमन शुरू हुआ। इस बीच लगभग 2 घंटे तक हाईवे जाम रहने से जाम में फंसे लोगों को काफी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ा। जाम में फंसे लोगों ने जाम हटने के बाद राहत की साँस ली।

