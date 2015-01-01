पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उदासीनता:राजभवन के गाइडलाइंस का पालन करने में विफल रहा विश्वविद्यालय

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 नवंबर से पहले सीनेट और सिंडिकेट से अनुमोदन कराकर सरकार के पास भेजना है प्रस्ताव
  • विश्वविद्यालय में सुगबुगाहट, अपनी नाकामियां छिपाने के लिए विवि प्रबंधन आजमा रहा पैंतरे

नव संबंधन, दीर्घीकरण और अस्थायी संबंधन को लेकर वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय लगातार बैठक कर रहा है। परन्तु धरातल पर कार्य नहीं दिख रहा है। 15 नवंबर से पहले सिनेट की बैठक करा लेने का फरमान राजभवन ने जारी किया था। 30 अक्टूबर से पहले सिंडिकेट कराकर कॉलेजों का नव संबंधन, दीर्घीकरण और अस्थायी संबंधन का अनुमोदन करा लेना था। परन्तु निर्धारित समय सीमा के भीतर यह दोनों कार्य करने में विश्वविद्यालय विफल रहा।

सूत्र बतातें है कि अभी तो विश्वविद्यालय एफिलेशन कमेटी एवं एकेडमिक कौसिल की बैठक भी नहीं करा सका है। 15 जनवरी तक राज्य सरकार शिक्षा विभाग को प्रस्ताव भेजने कार्य अब अधर में लटकता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। नव संबंधन, दीर्घीकरण और अस्थायी संबंधन के बारें में जानकारी मांगे जाने पर विभाग के कर्मी चुप्पी साध लेते है। बोलते है कि बड़े साहब का आदेश है कि इस विषय पर किसी को कोई जानकारी नहीं दी जाए। अपनी विफलता छिपाने का विश्वविद्यालय ने नया तरीका ढूंढ लिया है।

इधर, नव संबंधन, दीर्घीकरण और अस्थायी संबंधन के लिए आवेदन करने वाले कॉलेज विश्वविद्यालय की तरफ टकटकी लगाए हुए कि कब सिंडिकेट एवं सिनेट से अनुमोदन होकर राज्य सरकार शिक्षा विभाग के पास प्रस्ताव जाएगा। यदि विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा समय पर प्रस्ताव को नहीं भेजा जाएगा तो कॉलेज का संबंधन लटक जाएगा। यह डर भी कॉलेज प्रबंधन को सताने लगा है।

इन मापदंडों से गुजरना होता है संबद्ध डिग्री कॉलेज को
संबद्ध डिग्री कॉलेज के नव संबंधन, दीर्घीकरण, स्थायी और अस्थायी संबंधन के लिए प्राप्त आवेदन के बाद विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा अलग -अलग जांच कमेटी बनाकर कॉलेजों के मानकों की जांच-पड़ताल की जाती है। जांच कमेटी के द्वारा विश्वविद्यालय को रिपोर्ट सौंपने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाती है। इसके बाद नव संबंधन व दीर्घीकरण समिति की बैठक आयोजित होती है।

इसमें रिपोर्ट के आधार पर समिति अनुमोदन करती है। जिसके बाद नव संबंधन समिति के निर्णयों को सिंडिकेट में रखा जाता है। यहां से अनुमोदन मिलने के बाद सीनेट से पास कराकर सरकार के पास प्रस्ताव को भेजा जाता है। गौरतलब हो कि इस बार भोजपुर, बक्सर, रोहतास एवं कैमूर जिले के 44 कॉलेजों ने नव संबंधन, दीर्घीकरण और अस्थायी संबंधन के लिए आवेदन किया था। इसमें से 36 कॉलेजों ने शुल्क जमा किया था। जिसकी जांच विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा बनायी गई जांच कमेटी ने किया था।

छठे दीक्षांत को लेकर कवायद हुई तेज, अप्रैल माह में आयोजन करने का रखा गया है लक्ष्य

अप्रैल-2021 में वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय का छठा दीक्षांत समारोह होगा। इसको लेकर विश्वविद्यालय तैयारियों में जुट गया है। सत्र नियमित करने को लेकर दिसंबर माह में लंबित परीक्षाओं के आयोजन किया जाएगा। ताकि आगामी होने वाले दीक्षांत समारोह में वर्तमान सत्र के विद्यार्थियों को शामिल किया जा सके।

गौरतलब हो कि वर्ष 2019 में आयोजित पांचवे दीक्षांत में पीजी के ओल्ड सत्र के विद्यार्थियों को गोल्ड मेडल से नवाजा गया था। पांचवा दीक्षांत आयोजित करने में भी काफी समय लगा। वर्ष 2016 के बाद विश्वविद्यालय में दीक्षांत आयोजित हुआ था। विश्वविद्यालय की मानें तो हर वर्ष टॉपरों को सम्मानित करने के लिए दीक्षांत आयोजित किये जाने की रणनीति तैयार की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें