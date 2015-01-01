पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:वीकेएसयू शिक्षा विभाग में नहीं हैं एक भी शिक्षक और कर्मचारी

आराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नामांकित छात्र-छात्राओं से प्रथम सेमेस्टर का लिया गया है 75 हजार रुपए का शुल्क

बीएड के नए सत्र में नामांकन लेने के लिए बीएड की संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (सीईटी) – 2020 में सफल विद्यार्थियों की पहली पसंद वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय का शिक्षा (बीएड) विभाग देखने को मिल रहा है। सीईटी-2020 की परीक्षा में अधिक नंबर लाने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं का ही चयन नोडल विश्वविद्यालय ने इस कॉलेज में किया है।

परन्तु सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह उठ रहा है कि विद्यार्थियों के द्वारा नामांकन लेने के बाद उनको पढ़ाएगा कौन? वर्तमान में विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षा विभाग के पास एक भी शिक्षक एवं कर्मचारी नहीं है। विभागों में विगत कुछ महीनों से ताला लटका हुआ है। विश्वविद्यालय ने नए सिरे से शिक्षक एवं कर्मचारियों की बहाली के लिए विज्ञापन भी निकला था। परन्तु मामला कोर्ट में जाने के बाद पेंच फंस गया है।

बीएड सत्र 2019-21 के विद्यार्थियों का आरोप है कि वे वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षा विभाग में नामांकन कराकर अपने आप को ठगा हुआ महसूस कर रहे है। सरकार ने बीएड कॉलेजों को इंफ्रास्क्ट्रचर के आधार पर शुल्क लेने का बात कही थी।

पहले सेमेस्टर का शुल्क 75 हजार रुपए लिया जा चुका है, परन्तु हम लोगों को कोई भी सुविधाएं नहीं मिल सकी है। ऑनलाइन नोट्स के बारें में विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन से गुहार लगाने पर विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारी कहते है कि किसी भी बीएड कॉलेज के पोर्टल पर जाकर नोट्स डाउनलोड आप लोग कर लीजिए।

एनसीटीई के मानकों को नहीं पूरा करा रहा है विभाग
विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षा (बीएड) विभाग एनसीटीई के मानकों को पूरा नहीं कर रहा है। एनसीटीई के मानक के अनुसार विभाग में 15 शिक्षक, एक प्राचार्य एवं आठ कर्मचारियों का होना आवश्यक है। परन्तु अभी विभाग की हालात काफी दयनीय है। विभाग में न तो शिक्षक है और न हीं कर्मचारी। विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारी कहते है कि लॉकडाउन के उपरांत मार्च, अप्रैल एवं मई माह का नोट्स पोर्टल पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है।

विभाग के शिक्षकोंे ने बताया कि जुलाई माह से नोटस पोर्टल पर अपलोड नहीं किया जा रहा है। अब सवाल यह उठता है कि जुलाई, अगस्त, सितंबर, अक्टूबर एवं नवंबर माह का नोट्स पोर्टल पर कौन अपलोड करेगा। छात्रों ने कहा कि पढ़ाई के लिए शुल्क शिक्षा विभाग को जमा किए और अब नोट्स दूसरे कॉलेज का डाउनलोड करने की नौबत आ चुकी है।

अब देखना होगा कि नए सत्र में विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षा विभाग में नामांकन विद्यार्थियों के लिए लाभ का सौदा होता है कि हानि का। बीएड कॉलेजों में नामांकन के लिए डाक्यूमेंट सत्यापन का कार्य 25 नवंबर तक चलेगा।

एक दिसबंर से पुन: ऑनलाइन कॉलेज आवंटित करेगा नोडल विश्वविद्यालय

नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ शैलेंद्र ओझा ने बताया कि बीएड में सीटें रिक्त रहने पर पुन: एक दिसबंर से ऑनलाइन कॉलेज आवंटन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी जो कि 14 दिसबंर तक चलेगा। इसके बाद भी यदि सीटें रिक्त रहती है तो नामांकन की प्रक्रिया 16 से 24 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। अंत में सीटें रिक्त रहने पर ऑन स्पॉट काउंसलिंग के द्वारा महाविद्यालय आवंटन एवं नामांकन की प्रक्रिया संपन्न किया जाएगा।

ऑन स्पॉट काउंसलिंग की प्रक्रिया 26-30 दिसबंर तक चलेगा। यह काउंसलिंग नोडल विश्वविद्यालय ललित नारायण मिथिला विश्वविद्यालय, दरभंगा में संपन्न होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रमाण-पत्रों के भौतिक सत्यापन के बाद संबंधित विद्यार्थियों को सात दिनों का समय दिया जाएगा।

