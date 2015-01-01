पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवि में दिसबंर माह में ली जाएगी परीक्षा:पीएचडी एडमिशन टेस्ट-2020 के लिए वीकेएसयू जल्द लेगा ऑनलाइन आवेदन

आरा3 घंटे पहले
पीएचडी एडमिशन टेस्ट-2020 (पैट) के लिए अब विद्यार्थियों को इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। जल्द ही ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए विश्वविद्यालय के पोर्टल पर इसके लिए फार्म अपलोड किया जाएगा। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ अनवर इमाम ने बताया कि सोमवार को विश्वविद्यालय खुलने के बाद विज्ञापन निकाला जाएगा। इसके बाद पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन अपलोड हो जाएगा। दिसबंर माह में इसकी परीक्षा भी करा दी जाएगी। गौरतलब हो कि नए रेगुलेशन के तहत विश्वविद्यालय 9 नवंबर से पीएचडी एडमिशन टेस्ट-2020 (पैट) के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन ले रहा था। कुछ विद्यार्थियों द्वारा बिना विज्ञापन के ही ऑनलाइन आवेदन लिए जाने पर दबे जुबान चर्चाएं की जा रही थी। विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए ऑनलाइन आवेदन पर कुछ समय के लिए विराम लगा दिया है।

नए रेगुलेशन के अनुसार वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय में दूसरी बार नामांकन लेने के लिए मांगा गया था आवेदन
नए रेगुलेशन के अनुसार वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय पीएचडी में एडमिशन लेने के लिए दूसरी बार ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगा था। मालूम हो कि पहली बार नए रेगुलेशन के तहत 2019 में परीक्षा हुई थी। दूसरी बार परीक्षा के सफल संचालन को लेकर एक कमेटी भी बनाया गया था। जिसका संयोजक भोजपुरी विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो दिवाकर पांडेय एवं सदस्य उर्दू विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो जमील अख्तर और अंग्रेजी विभाग के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर आनंद भूषण पांडेय को बनाया गया था। कमेटी संयोजक डॉ दिवाकर पांडेय ने बताया कि पीजी विभाग और कॉलेजों में पदस्थापित वैसे असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर जो पीएचडी उपाधि प्राप्त कर चुके हैं और जिनकी सेवा संपुष्टि हो चुकी है या परीक्ष्यमान अवधि पार हो चुके है, उनकी रिक्त सूची अलग से उल्लेखित कर भेजना था।

