पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जनसंपर्क:एनडीए में मतदाताओं ने किया विश्वास: अमरेंद्र

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन समर्थित भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रत्याशी अमरेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह ने आरा विधानसभा के सभी मतदाताओं के प्रति आभार जताया है। कहा कि इस बार के चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने जाति से ऊपर उठकर एनडीए के समर्थन में मतदान किया। युवा, मजदूर, किसान, बुद्धिजीवी, डाक्टर, इंजीनियर, आम वर्ग, सभी व्यवसायी ने जाति के मिथक को तोड़ते आरा की शांति व विकास के लिए एनडीए के प्रति आस्था व्यक्त किया।

मुझे अपना बहुमूल्य मत दिया, उन सभी का मैं ऋणी हूं। मतदाताओं के हर सुख-दुःख मे सहभागी रहूंगा और पूर्व की तरह उनके विश्वास पर खरा उतरूंगा। आरा में राष्ट्रवादियों ने बढ़-चढकर मतदान मे भाग लेकर राष्ट्रविरोधी तत्वों के मंसूबों को ध्वस्त करने का कार्य किया है। इसके साथ ही शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव कराने में जिला प्रशासन और चुनाव में मीडिया बंधुओं का सहयोग रहा है।

वहीं आभार जताने वालों में नगर अध्यक्ष जीतू चौरसिया, ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष अजय सिंह, पार्टी के आरा विधानसभा में मीडिया प्रभारी सुशील कुमार मिश्र, मुन्ना कुशवाहा, लव पाण्डेय, हैप्पी तिवारी, संजय सिंह, दिनेश सिंह, सुगम सहाय, शम्भु चौरसिया, रजनीश पाण्डेय, सीताराम रवि, चंदन पाण्डेय, प्रियांशु दीवान, गुड्डू पासवान आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें