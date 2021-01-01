पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Ara
  • Was Fond Of Singing Since Childhood, The Father Stopped, First Became An Officer After Studying, Then Waved In Song And Music Too

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिसाल:बचपन से था गाने का शौक, पिता ने रोका तो पहले पढ़ाई कर अफसर बने, फिर गीत-संगीत में भी लहराया परचम

आराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यस्त समय में भी जिला गोदाम प्रबंधक रवींद्र नाथ वर्मा गाने के लिए निकाल लेते हैं वक्त, कामकाजी लोगों के लिए नजीर

कौन कहता है कि आसमान में सुराख नहीं होता होता है एक तबीयत से पत्थर से उछालो यारो, यह वाक्य पूरा कर दिखाया जिला गोदाम प्रबंधक रविंद्र नाथ वर्मा ने जो कि काफी व्यस्त समय रहने के बाद भी अपने काम के प्रति समर्पण के साथ हैं। समय निकाल कर के अपने बचपन के शौक को पूरा किया और आज के समय में जो कहा जाता है कि समय नहीं है व्यस्त हैं दूसरा काम नहीं कर सकते।

इसे झुठलाते हुए दिखाया की व्यक्ति की जब मन में ठान ले तो समय या कोई भी बाधा सामने नहीं आती है। इसीलिए तो कहा गया कि महान व्यक्ति वही होता है बहाना न करके अपने काम के प्रति समर्पित रहता है और अपने शौक भी पूरा कर लेता है। इसमें कोई बहाना या व्यस्त कार्यक्रम की बात नहीं आती है। बचपन में गीत लिखने और गाने का शौक था। लेकिन पिता का दबाव था पढ़ लिखकर मेरा बेटा कोई अधिकारी बने। पिता के आदेश का पालन किया।

पिता के आदेश का पालन करते हुए पढ़ लिख कर के अधिकारी बन गए। लेकिन अपनी बचपन का शौक को खत्म नहीं होने दिया। पिता के आदेश को पूरा करने के बाद अपने शौक को पूरा किया। जी हां यह हैं जिला गोदाम प्रबंधक, जोकि बचपन में गीत लिखने और गाने का शौक था लेकिन इनकी नहीं तो पढ़ाई कर सरकारी नौकरी पाई और अपना के नौकरी में रहते हुए कारगिल युद्ध हुआ तो शुरू कर दिया देश प्रेमी के साथ और कई गीत लिखे अपने लिखे हुए गीत हो गया भी और साज बाज भी खुद ही तैयार की एक अधिकारी के पद पर व्यस्त समय निकाल कर के अपने शौक को अपने काम में डटे रहे।

पटना के रहने वाले हैं एसएफसी प्रबंधक
पटना जिला के पालीगंज निरखपूर गांव निवासी स्वर्गीय मोतीलाल सिंह एवं चंद्र कली देवी के पुत्र रविंद्र नाथ वर्मा का जन्म 6 फरवरी 1969 को गांव में ही हुआ था ग्रामीण परिवेश में ही प्राथमिक शिक्षा हुई एवं उच्च शिक्षा पटना पटना ए एन कॉलेज से प्राप्त की। बचपन से ही गीत लिखने और गाने का शौक रहा लेकिन पिता के प्रेशर से गायकी और लेखन से अलग होकर नौकरी में आना पड़ा। गायकी में फूहड़ पन एवं अश्लीलता को देखते हुए बाध्य होकर मुझे गीत लिखने पढ़े और अपने ही लिखे गीतों को समाज के सामने परोसने के उद्देश्य से मुझे गाना पड़ा।

भक्ति रस के भी हैं गीत
भक्ति देश भक्ति किसान नौजवान एवं देश के जवान सहित 300 गीत अपने कलम से कलम बंद कर रखे हैं जिसे धीरे-धीरे समाज के सामने अपने ही स्वर में परोसने की इच्छा है अब जब पिता के आदेश का पालन करते हुए पद प्राप्त कर लिया तो गीत गाने में कोई हिचक नहीं।

यूट्यूब पर हैं देश भक्ति गीत
रवींद्रनाथ वर्मा जिला प्रबंधक एसएससी के द्वारा अपने लिखकर गाए हुए गीत सोशल मीडिया यूट्यूब पर लोग चाव से देख सुन रहे हैं। इस संबंध में उन्होंने बताया कि 1 सप्ताह के अंदर हजारों गीत का बोल सुने एवं देखे हैं। इससे लगता है कि समाज में अभी भी सामाजिक एवं देशभक्ति गीत सुनने और देखने वालों की कमी नहीं है। उन्होंने भरत शर्मा व्यास के गीत को अपना पसंदीदा बताते हुए कहा कि समाज की कुरीतियों को गीत के माध्यम से समाप्त किए जा सकते हैं।

कारगिल युद्ध के समय से जगी देशभक्ति गीत गाने की इच्छा
कारगिल युद्ध के समय से देशभक्ति गीत गाने की इच्छा मेरे अंदर जगी थी, लेकिन उस वक्त गीत गा ना सका। लेकिन समाज में फैल रही गीत के माध्यम से अश्लीलता को देखते हुए मुझे पद पर रहते हुए भी गीत
गाने पड़े।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser