कवायद:जीरो टिलेज मशीन से रबी फसल की 450 एकड़ में गेहूं, 100 एकड़ में मसूर की बोआई हुई

आरा4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के पांच गांवों में जलवायु अनुकूल कृषि की हुई शुरुआत, किसानों को होगा फायदा

भोजपुर जिले में जलवायु अनुकूल कृषि की शुरुआत जिले के 5 गांव में की गई है। इसके अंतर्गत कोइलवर प्रखंड के खेसरहिया, डुमरा, जलपुरा, मोहकमपुर बिशनपुरा का चयन किया गया। अंतरराष्ट्रीय आलू अनुसंधान केंद्र पेरू बरलोग इंस्टिट्यूट आफ साउथ एसिया(बीसा) पूसा समस्तीपुर एवं बिहार सरकार कृषि विभाग तथा बिहार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय सबौर के सहयोग से इस महत्वाकांक्षी परियोजना की शुरुआत अक्टूबर में की गई।

यह कुल 5 वर्षों की एक लंबी परियोजना है। जिसमें जलवायु में हो रहे परिवर्तन के अध्ययन के साथ उसके लिए सबसे उपयोगी तकनीकों को विकसित भी किया जाएगा और उनकी जांच भी किसानों के क्षेत्र में किसानों के सहभागीता के साथ करने का प्रावधान है। इस परियोजना में जीरो टिलेज मशीन के द्वारा 425 एकड़ में गेहूं, 100 एकड़ मसूर, 25 एकड़ चना, 10 एकड़ मशीन के द्वारा आलू एवं 25 एकड़ मेढ पर आलू लगाने का कार्यक्रम किया जा रहा है। इस कार्यक्रम के तहत किसानों को राज्य में पहले से चली आ रही परियोजना के परिणामों के साथ ही उसके अंतर्गत विकसित अच्छे प्रश्नों का अन्य जिलों में भ्रमण कार्यक्रम भी रखा गया है।

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र लगातार इन चयनीत गांव में किसानों के प्रशिक्षण एवं आवश्यक बीजों की आपूर्ति में निरंतरता बनाए हुए हैं। आशा है कि आने वाले समय में इस कार्यक्रम से बहुत अच्छे कृषि के मॉडल विकसित होंगे। जिन से न केवल भोजपुर बल्कि पूरी शाहाबाद क्षेत्र में जलवायु अनुकूल कृषि के लिए कई प्रकार के परिस्थितियों के अनुसार मॉडल विकसित होने में सहायता प्राप्त होगी। इस परियोजना के अंतर्गत इन पांचों गांव में आधुनिक मशीनों के सहयोग से जमीनों का समतलीकरण भी किया जाएगा।

जीरो टिलेज मशीन से रबी फसल की बुवाई की जा रही है। इसको लेकर कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में किसानों को मशीन चलाने का प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। ताकि कम समय मे किसान अपने फसल की बुवाई कर सके। -पीके द्विवेदी, हेड कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र, आरा।

