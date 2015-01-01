पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फैसला आज:किसका अमंगल, बस लम्हों का इंतजार

आरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतगणना को लेकर मतगणना केंद्र पर पहुंचे भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल।
  • यहां खिलेगा कमल या चलेगी तीर, लालटेन जलेगी या चिराग ! आज तस्वीर होगी साफ
  • सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना, सबसे पहले बैलट पेपर की होगी काउंटिंग, चप्पे-चप्पे पर अभेद्य सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था

भोजपुर जिले के सात विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव में लड़ रहे 98 प्रत्याशियों के किस्मत फैसला ईवीएम करेगा। मंगलवार का दिन इनमें 7 प्रत्याशियों के लिए मंगल और 91 प्रत्याशियों के लिए अमंगल साबित होगा। निर्वाचन आयोग के द्वारा मंगलवार की सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना का कार्य प्रारंभ करने के लिए सभी प्रकार की पुख्ता व्यवस्था की गई है। मतगणना स्थल पर किसी प्रकार का कोई व्यवधान न हो, इसके लिए त्रि-स्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था करते हुए पूरे जिले में 91 स्थानों पर मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस-बल की तैनाती की गई है। सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतगणना एकसाथ तेजी से शुरू करने के लिए प्रशासन के द्वारा कई प्रकार की अतिरिक्त व्यवस्था भी की गई है। बाजार समिति में बने परिचारियों से अलग-अलग विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के मतगणना हॉल के लिए ईवीएम भेजा जाएगा। दोपहर बाद मतों की गिनती के साथ परिणाम हार- जीत के रूप में सबके सामने आ जाएगा। प्रत्येक प्रत्याशी के 14 चुनाव अभिकर्ता मतगणना हॉल में रहेंगे। चुनाव आयोग ने मतगणना के दौरान यह व्यवस्था दी हुई है, कि यदि ईवीएम से मतों की गिनती के क्रम में आपत्ति दर्ज होने पर पुनः ईवीएम को खोल कर परिणाम को सबके सामने दिखाया जाएगा। ताकि कहीं से कोई कन्फ्यूजन प्रत्याशी और समर्थकों के बीच नहीं रहे। मतगणना स्थल के पास वाहनों की ज्यादा भीड़ ना लगे, इसे लेकर धोबीघटवा मोड़ से ओवरब्रिज तक और चंदवा मोड़ से ओवरब्रिज तक वाहनों की नो-इंट्री लगा दी गई है।

लोगों में परिणाम जानने की उत्सुकता
भोजपुर जिले के 7 विधानसभा क्षेत्र का चुनाव परिणाम क्या होगा, इसकी जानकारी लेने के लिए सभी वर्गों में उत्सुकता दिख रही है। अधिकांश लोग यह जानना चाह रहे हैं, कि कब से रुझान मिलेगा और कब रिजल्ट आएगा। इसके लिए कई लोगों ने अखबार के कार्यालय की घंटी अभी घनघनाई है।

91 प्रत्याशियों के लिए मंगल होगा अमंगल, सात प्रत्याशी बनेंगे विधायक
भोजपुर जिले के सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ रहे 98 प्रत्याशियों में से 91 प्रत्याशियों के लिए मंगलवार का दिन अमंगल होने वाला है। इसका कारण यह है, कि 98 प्रत्याशियों में से महज 7 प्रत्याशी ही चुनाव जीत का विधायक बनेंगे। वहीं 91 लोगों की हार होगी। चुनाव हारने वाले 91 प्रत्याशियों के लिए मंगलवार का दिन अमंगल साबित होगा।

तैयारी तेज: कहीं लगे पंडाल, कहीं पांच क्विंटल मिठाइयों का ऑर्डर
विधानसभा की मतगणना के बाद आने वाले चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर कई प्रत्याशी अपनी जीत को लेेकर पूरी तरह से आश्वस्त हैं। इसे लेेकर चुनाव परिणाम आने के पहले ही जीत की खुशी का जश्न मनाने के लिए तैयारी की जा रही है। कई प्रत्याशी के द्वारा पंडाल-टेंट लगाकर मंगलवार को खुशी की जश्न और भोज की व्यवस्था की गई है। कई प्रत्याशियों के द्वारा पांच क्विंटल तक मिठाइयों का ऑर्डर एडवांस में दिया गया है। कई प्रत्याशियों के द्वारा सैकड़ों फूल की मालाओं का भी एडवांस में ऑर्डर कर दिया गया है।

42 स्थानों पर तैनात रहेंगे मजिस्ट्रेट
जिले के सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए मतगणना के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की कोई व्यवधान न हो इसे ले प्रशासन के द्वारा मतगणना हॉल के अंदर और बाहर 42 स्थानों पर मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस अफसरों की तैनाती की गई है। मतगणना हॉल के बाहर धोबीघटवा मोड़ से लेकर ओवरब्रिज तक अश्वारोही बल के दर्जनों जवानों को तैनात किया गया है। आरा शहर के मुख्य सार्वजनिक स्थलों और शहर से सटे मुख्य मार्गों पर 91 दंडाधिकारियों एवं सैकड़ों पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की तैनाती की गई है। मतगणना हॉल के साथ - साथ अगल-बगल 42 मजिस्ट्रेट, पूरे शहर के संवेदनशील 15 स्थानों पर विशेष मजिस्ट्रेट और जिले के सभी थानों में 34 मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती की गई है। बाजार समिति परिसर के चारों तरफ पुलिस अफसरों को लगातार निगरानी करते रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

मतगणना के दौरान किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही करने वाले कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई : डीएम
आरा | भोजपुर जिले में मतगणना के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही करने वाले अफसर और कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई करने के साथ प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज की जा सकती है। उक्त कड़ी चेतावनी जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी डीएम रोशन कुशवाहा ने मतगणना के पहले मतगणना स्थल पर अफसरों और कर्मचारियों के साथ ब्रीफिंग करते हुए दी। सभी से उन्होंने मतगणना के दौरान नियम के अनुसार तेजी से कार्य करने में सहयोग करने का भी निर्देश दिया है। डीएम ने ब्रीफिंग के दौरान अफसरों और कर्मचारियों को जानकारी दी कि प्रत्येक मतगणना केंद्र में अलग-अलग 14 टेबल की व्यवस्था की गई है। मंगलवार को सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए बनाए गए परिचारियों से कंट्रोल यूनिट को निर्धारित मतगणना कक्ष में भेजने के लिए परिचारियों के प्रभारी पदाधिकारी को सहयोग के लिए अलग से पदाधिकारियों, सहायकों व कार्यालय परिचारियों की तैनाती की गई है। ब्रीफिंग और निरीक्षण के दौरान एसपी हरि किशोर राय, सदर एसडीओ वैभव श्रीवास्तव मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें