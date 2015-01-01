पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम:जीते तेजस्वी, जश्न भाजपा की

आरा2 घंटे पहले
भोजपुर की आरा और बड़हरा सीट पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी की जीत के बाद देर शाम आरा शहर में युवाओं ने जमकर आतिशबाजी की। नीचे भाजपा कार्यालय में जीत की खबर सुन उछल पड़े कार्यकर्ता।
  • मतगणना के दौरान जिले भर में चप्पे-चप्पे पर दिखी चौकसी, डीएम- एसपी करते रहे हर क्षण की निगरानी
  • भोजपुर की बड़हरा और आरा विधानसभा सीटों पर भाजपा को जीत बहुत कम अंतर से मिली
  • इस बार के चुनाव में एनडीए में शामिल भाजपा को पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में दो सीटों का लाभ हुआ

भोजपुर जिले के सात विधानसभा क्षेत्रों का मंगलवार की देर शाम आए चुनाव परिणाम उलटफेर वाले रहे। पांच साल से जीत के लिए तरस रहे भाजपा को सबसे ज्यादा लाभ हुआ। भाजपा को दो सीटों का फायदा हुआ। बड़हरा और आरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशियों ने जीत दर्ज की है। महागठबंधन में शामिल राजद ने एक बार फिर अपनी परंपरागत तीन सीटों पर कब्जा बरकरार रखते हुए संदेश, जगदीशपुर और शाहपुर में लालटेन को जलाए रखा है। इसके बावजूद बड़हरा में राजद प्रत्याशी वर्तमान विधायक हार गए। भाकपा मालेे ने तरारी में अपना कब्जा बरकरार रखते हुए पहली बार अगिआंव में भी जीत दर्ज की है। भोजपुर से सत्ताधारी जदयू का पूरी तरह से सूपड़ा साफ हो गया है। पार्टी की प्रतिष्ठित एकमात्र सीट अगिआंव विधानसभा क्षेत्र से करारी हार हुई है। वहां के निवर्तमान जदयू विधायक प्रभुनाथ प्रसाद चुनाव हार गए। जदयू की संदेश और जगदीशपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भी करारी हार हुई है। महागठबंधन में शामिल राजद को भले ही इस चुनाव में दुबारा तीन सीटों पर कब्जा जमा लिया है, पर पिछले चुनाव की अपेक्षा इस बार उसे दो सीटों का नुकसान हुआ है। बड़हरा में जहां भाजपा से उसे हार मिली है, वहीं आरा को माले के लिए छोड़ने के बाद भी यहां से भी उसे हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा है। पिछले चुनाव की तुलना करें तो महागठबंधन में शामिल भाकपा माले को तरारी से दुबारा जीत मिली है, वहीं पहली बार उसने अगिआंव सीट पर कब्जा जमाया है।
लोजपा समेत अन्य दलों का नहीं खुल सका खाता
भोजपुर जिले के 7 विधानसभा क्षेत्र से आए चुनाव परिणाम के बाद लोजपा समेत अन्य दलों का यहां खाता भी नहीं खुल पाया। लोजपा के प्रत्याशी श्रीभगवान सिंह कुशवाहा भले ही जगदीशपुर में दूसरे स्थान पर और संदेश विधानसभा क्षेत्र में श्वेता सिंह तीसरे स्थान पर रहने में कामयाब हुए। तमाम प्रयास के बाद भी लोजपा भोजपुर में कोई सीट जीतने में कामयाब नहीं हुई। जाप समेत अन्य दलों/ निर्दलीय का अधिकांश विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जमानत भी जब्त हो गई। तरारी और शाहपुर में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने दिखाई अपनी ताकत, मुख्यधारा की पार्टियां यहां रही तीसरे नंबर परभोजपुर जिले में सबसे चौंकाने वाली स्थिति तरारी और शाहपुर विधानसभा के चुनाव परिणाम में देखने को मिला। इन दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में मुख्यधारा की पार्टी में शामिल भाजपा की दोनों स्थान पर करारी हार हुई है। यहां अन्य दल भी कोई असर नहीं छोड़ पाए। शाहपुर में दो बार भाजपा से विधायक रही मुन्नी देवी को पीछे छोड़ते हुए उनकी गोतनी निर्दलीय शोभा देवी ने दो नंबर पर कब्जा जमा लिया। तरारी में भाजपा प्रत्याशी कौशल विद्यार्थी को को काफी पीछे छोड़ते हुए निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुनील पांडेय दूसरे स्थान पर रहे।

राजद को दो सीट का घाटा, भाजपा को दो व माले को एक सीट का लाभ

आरा । भोजपुर जिले में आए चुनाव परिणाम के अनुसार सबसे ज्यादा वोटों के अंतर से संदेश में राजद की जीत हुई है। पिछले बार की तुलना से भी दुगने मतों के अंतर से राजद प्रत्याशी किरण देवी यहां से चुनाव जीती है। किरण को 79,599 मत मिले, जदयू प्रत्याशी विजेंद्र यादव को 28,992 मत मिले। इस तरह राजद प्रत्याशी 50,607 मतों के अंतर से चुनाव जीत गई है। दूसरी बड़ी जीत भाकपा माले प्रत्याशी मनोज मंजिल ने अगिआंव विधानसभा क्षेत्र में दर्ज की है। मनोज को 86,337 मत मिले, सत्ताधारी दल जदयू के विधायक प्रभुनाथ प्रसाद को 37,968 मतों से ही संतोष करना पड़ा। जिले में मालेे प्रत्याशी के रूप में सबसे ज्यादा 48,369 मतों से मनोज मंजिल ने जीत दर्ज की है।अगिआंव विधानसभा की हार से सत्ताधारी दल जदयू को बड़ा झटका लगा है। पिछले चुनाव में जहां उसका एक विधायक यहां था, इस बार वह भी नहीं रहा। जगदीशपुर में राजद प्रत्याशी राम विशुन सिंह लोहिया ने लोजपा के श्रीभगवान कुशवाहा को 21,725 मतों से हराया। राजद प्रत्याशी को 65,725 मत और लोजपा प्रत्याशी को 44,000 वोट मिले। शाहपुर में लगातार दूसरी बार जीत दर्ज करते हुए राजद प्रत्याशी राहुल तिवारी ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शोभा देवी को 21,300 मतों से हराया है। राहुल को 62,000 और शोभा को 40,700 मत मिले हैं। दो बार यहां से विधायक रह चुकी भाजपा प्रत्याशी मुन्नी देवी तीसरे नंबर पर खिसक कर आ गयीं। तरारी से एक बार फिर दुबारा जीत दर्ज करते हुए भाकपा माले प्रत्याशी सुदामा प्रसाद ने निर्दलीय सुनील पांडेय को 11,000 मतों से हराया है। सुदामा को 72,000 और सुनील को 61,000 मत मिले हैं। भाजपा प्रत्याशी भाजपा प्रत्यासी कौशल विद्यार्थी यहां तीसरे नंबर पर रहे।

भोजपुर की सात सीटों पर कौन कहां से जीता, कितने मतों के अंतर से किसको दी मात

1. संदेश से राजद प्रत्याशी किरण देवी ने जदयू के बृजेंद्र यादव को 50607 मतों से हराया। राजद को 79529 और जेडीयू को 28992 2. अगिआंव से मालेे प्रत्याशी मनोज मंजिल ने जदयू के प्रभुनाथ प्रसाद को 48369 मतों से हराया। माले को 86337 और जेडीयू को 37968 मत मिले 3. जगदीशपुर से राजद प्रत्याशी राम विशुन सिंह लोहिया ने लोजपा के श्री भगवान सिंह कुशवाहा को 21725 मतों से हराया। राजद को 65 725 और लोजपा को 44000 मत मिले 4 शाहपुर से राजद प्रत्याशी राहुल तिवारी ने निर्दलीय शोभा देवी को 21300 मतों से हराया, राजद को 62000 और निर्दलीय को 40700 मत मिले 5.तरारी से माले प्रत्याशी सुदामा प्रसाद ने निर्दलीय सुनील पांडेय को 11000 मतों से हराया, मालेे को 72000 और निर्दलीय को 61000 मत आएं 6 बड़हरा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी राघवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने राजद के सरोज यादव को 4873 मतों से हराया, भाजपा को 76 182 और राजद को 71209 मत मिले 7 आरा से भाजपा के अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने माले प्रत्याशी क्यामुद्दीन अंसारी को 2439 मतों से हराया, भाजपा को 73 945 और माले को 71506 मत मिले

पीएम के फैसलों पर जनता की मुहर, जीत में महिलाओं की बड़ी भूमिका : भाजपा

आरा | बिहार में एनडीए की शानदार जीत से भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेताओं में खुशी की लहर है। जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रेम रंजन चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि पीएम के फैसलों पर जनता ने अपनी मुहर लगा दी है।

