पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:लक्ष्मीपुर में बाइक से गिरकर महिला की मौत, अलग-अलग हादसे में 6 लोग जख्मी

आरा/जगदीशपुर/बिहिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुलौर के समीप हादसे में जख्मियों का सदर अस्पताल आरा में चल रहा इलाज।
  • जगदीशपुर के दुलौर के समीप सड़क हादसे में जख्मियों का आरा सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज
  • अनियंत्रित होकर बाइक पलटी, महिला जख्मी, इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा

जगदीशपुर अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के तीन अलग-अलग जगहों पर रविवार की शाम हुए सड़क हादसे में एक महिला की मौत हो गयी। जबकि छह अन्य लोग जख्मी हो गये। जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के लक्ष्मीपुर के समीप बाइक से गिरकर एक 35 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हो गयी। जबकि एनएच 30 पर जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के दुलौर के समीप 2 बाइकों के टक्कर में 4 लोग बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गयी। इसमें एक जख्मी की हालत गंभीर बनी है। वहीं एनएच 84 पर बिहिया थाना क्षेत्र के अमराई नवादा के समीप 2 बाइकों के टक्कर में 2 युवक गंभीर जख्मी हो गये। सभी जख्मियों का इलाज सदर अस्पताल आरा में कराया जा रहा है। एक के बाद एक तीन जगहों पर हुए सड़क हादसों से खलबली मची रही। जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के लक्ष्मीपुर के समीप रविवार की शाम बाइक से गिरकर एक 35 वर्षीय महिला की जान चली गयी। बताया जाता है कि मृतका का नाम ज्ञान॔ती देवी था, जो जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के दिउल गांव निवासी अशोक पाण्डेय की पत्नी थी। जानकारी के अनुसार उक्त महिला बाइक पर सवार होकर आरा जा रही थी। इसी दौरान लक्ष्मीपुर के समीप अनियंत्रित होकर बाइक पलट गयी। बाइक से नीचे गिरने के कारण गंभीर चोट लगने से महिला जख्मी हो गयी।

हाईवे पर अमराई नवादा के समीप 2 बाइकों में टक्कर, 2 जख्मी

आरा-बक्सर नेशनल हाईवे 84 पर बिहिया थाना क्षेत्र के अमराई नवादा स्थित पेट्रोल पंप के समीप रविवार की शाम 2 बाइकों में टक्कर हो गयी। इसमें 2 युवक गंभीर जख्मी हो गयी। बताया जाता है कि घटना के बाद रास्ते से गुजर रहे एक कार सवार ने दोनों जख्मी युवकों को बेहोशी की हालत में इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल आरा पहुँचाया। जहां दोनों का इलाज चल रहा है। बताया जाता है कि जख्मियों में बिहिया थाना क्षेत्र के कल्याणपुर गांव के गुड्डू कुमार और इसी गांव के गोपाल धानुक है। घटना के कारण हाईवे पर कुछ देर तक खलबली मची रही। दो बाइकों में टक्कर के बाद दोनों युवकों के गंभीर जख्मी होने के बाद मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ जुट गयी। जख्मियों के अस्पताल लेकर जाने के बाद स्थिति सामान्य बनी।

एनएच 30 पर तेज रफ्तार 2 बाइकों में भिड़ंत, दोनों बाइक पर सवार 4 लोग बुरी तरह जख्मी, एक गंभीर
आरा-मोहनिया नेशनल हाईवे 30 पर जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के दुलौर स्थित अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के समीप तेज रफ्तार 2 बाइकों में भिड़ंत हो गयी। इसमें दोनों बाइक पर सवार 4 लोग बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गए। रविवार की शाम हुई इस घटना के बाद मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ जुट गयी। आनन-फानन में जख्मी सभी 4 लोगों को घटनास्थल के बगल में स्थित अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में ले जाया गया। जहां से प्राइमरी इलाज के बाद स्थिति गंभीर देखते हुए डाक्टर ने आरा सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। घायलों में जगदीशपुर थाना क्षेत्र के हरिगांव गांव निवासी अमित कुमार (उम्र 30 वर्ष), पिता-शिवचन्द्र साह, सोनू कुमार (उम्र 25 वर्ष) व रमन कुमार (उम्र 24 वर्ष), दोनों- ग्राम इंग्लिशपुर और चौथा घायल गुरेज गांव निवासी 45 वर्षीय गणेश सिंह है। सभी घायलों को आरा सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है। जहां से गंभीर घायल हरिगांव निवासी अमित कुमार को डॉक्टर ने पटना रेफर कर दिया है। घटना को लेकर एनएच 30 पर कुछ देर के लिए अफरा तफरी मची रही। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची जगदीशपुर थाने की पुलिस ने भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच मामले की तफ्तीश शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें