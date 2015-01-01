पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:परिवार नियोजन अपनाने में जिले की महिलाएं आगे

आरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 के बढ़े आंकड़ों में जिला प्रशासन के प्रयासों का दिखा असर

परिवार नियोजन जैसे अहम मुद्दे पर पिछले कुछ सालों से जहां घर की महिलाओं की भागीदारी बड़ी है वहीं पहले की अपेक्षा पुरुषों ने भी कंधे से कंधा मिला कर इसमें उनका साथ दिया है। राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 द्वारा जारी नए आंकड़े से यह स्पष्ट है कि बीते पांच सालों में परिवार नियोजन के विभिन्न साधनों के प्रति समुदाय में जागरूकता बढ़ी है।

राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 (2019-20) में दिये गये आंकड़ों के मुताबिक जिले में कुल 63.9 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने परिवार नियोजन के विभिन्न साधनों को अपनाने में अपनी दिलचस्पी दिखाई है। जबकि राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 (2015-16) में यह आंकड़ा केवल 27.7 प्रतिशत ही था। इस तरह देखा जाय तो पिछले पाँच सालों में परिवार नियोजन के साधनों में लगभग 13.1 प्रतिशत महिलाएं ज्यादा बढ़ी हैं।परिवार नियोजन के आधुनिक साधनों में भी इजाफा: राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-4 के अनुसार जिले में केवल 26.5 प्रतिशत महिलाएं नियोजन के आधुनिक साधनों का इस्तेमाल की थीं , जो राष्ट्रीय परिवार स्वास्थ्य सर्वेक्षण-5 के मुताबिक अब बढ़कर 47.9 प्रतिशत हो गयी है।

महिला बन्ध्याकरण और अस्थायी साधनों में भी हुई वृद्धि

सर्वेक्षण के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि वर्ष 2015-16 में सिर्फ 23.3 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने बन्ध्याकरण अपनाया था। यह 2019-20 में 14.4 अंक बढ़कर 37.7 प्रतिशत हो गया है। जबकि सर्वेक्षण -4 में 0.5 प्रतिशत इस्तेमाल होने वाला अस्थायी साधन (कॉपर टी) बढ़कर सर्वेक्षण -5 में 2.2 प्रतिशत हो गया है। गर्भनिरोधक गोली का इस्तेमाल 1.3 प्रतिशत से 2.2 प्रतिशत हो गया है तथा गर्भनिरोधक सुई का प्रयोग सर्वेक्षण-4 के अनुसार 0.3 प्रतिशत था जो बढ़कर 0.7 प्रतिशत हो गया है। जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण करने में जिले का पुरुष समुदाय भी महिलाओं से पीछे नहीं है।

परिवार नियोजन के प्रति आयी इस जागरूकता के लिए समुदाय का योगदान महत्वपूर्ण है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग और जिले के सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के अथक प्रयासों से परिवार नियोजन के कार्यक्रमों को हर घर तक पहुंचाने में हमें आंशिक सफलता मिली है। यह आगे भी ऐसे ही जारी रहेगा ताकि समुदाय को बेहतर प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं अबाध रूप से मिलती रहे। -डा ललितेश्वर प्रसाद झा, सिविल सर्जन

