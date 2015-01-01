पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक से कुचलकर महिला की मौत के बाद सड़क पर लाश रख हंगामा

अस्थावां9 घंटे पहले
महिला की मौत के बाद अस्थावां में रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • मानपुर गांव के समीप हुआ हादसा, मुआवजा मिलने पर ही माने लोग

सारे थाना अंतर्गत मानपुर गांव के समीप शुक्रवार को ट्रक से कुचलकर महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद ग्रामीण सड़क पर हंगामा करने लगे। करीब घंटे भर मार्ग को जाम कर दिया गया। सूचना पाकर आई पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने मुआवजा उपलब्ध कराकर हंगामा शांत कराया। मृतका स्व. सीताराम यादव की 50 वर्षीया पत्नी उर्मिला देवी है। महिला दालान से घर लौट रही थी। उसी दौरान सड़क पार करने में ट्रक ने उन्हें कुचल दिया। जिससे वह जख्मी हो गईं। जख्मी को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां उनकी मौत हो गई। मौत के बाद आक्रोशितों ने सड़क पर लाश रखकर जाम लगा दिया। लोग मुआवजा की मांग कर रहे थे। मुआवजा मिलने पर हंगामा शांत हुआ। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करा, उसे परिवार के हवाले कर दिया।

