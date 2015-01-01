पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चोरी:उगावां में शिक्षक दंपती के घर चोरी ग्रामीण के जागने पर भागा बदमाश

अस्थावां3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घर मे बिखरा सामान।
  • अस्थावां के उगावां में घटना, एक साल में दूसरी दफा हुई चोरी

अस्थावां थाना अंतर्गत उगावां गांव में सक्रिय बदमाशों ने रविवार की रात शिक्षक दंपती के घर चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया। ताला लगे घर में आहट होने पर ग्रामीणों की जाग हो गई। ग्रामीणों के जमा होने की आहट पा, बदमाश फरार हो गए। घटना शिक्षक कौशर आलम के घर हुई। उनकी पत्नी भी शिक्षिका हैं। दंपती दूृसरे शहर में रहते हैं। इस कारण घर में ताला लगा था। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि छत के रास्ते बदमाश दाखिल हुए। घर में रखा स्टोरवले, ब्रीफकेस, बक्सा तोड़कर चोरों ने घटना को अंजाम दिया।

आहट के बाद जाग गए पड़ोसी
शिक्षक के घर में आहट होने पर पड़ोसियों की नींद खुल गई। लोग भांप गए कि घर में चोरी हो रही है। इसके बाद ग्रामीण मौके पर जमा हो गए। इसकी भनक पाकर बदमाश फरार हो गए। कुछ दिन पहले एक पड़ोसी के घर भी चोरी हुई थी। थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि लिखित शिकायत मिलने पर केस दर्जकर पुलिस कार्रवाई करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें