कोरोना का कहर:2654 संदिग्धों की जांच में मिले 11 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव

औरंगाबाद सदर4 घंटे पहले
गुरूवार को जिलेभर में 2654 संदिग्धों की जांच की गई। जिसमें से 11 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। सबसे ज्यादा सदर प्रखंड में चार कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। जबकि दाउदनगर व कुटुम्बा प्रखंड में दो-दो पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। इसके साथ-साथ हसपुरा, ओबरा व रफीगंज प्रखंड में महज एक-एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। हालांकि गोह, बारूण, नवीनगर, देव व मदनपुर प्रखंड में एक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिले। इन प्रखंडों में कोरोना कंट्रोल में है। सबसे ज्यादा खतरनाक रूप कोरोना औरंगाबाद सदर प्रखंड में ले रहा है। क्योंकि यहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ायी जा रही है। अधिकांश लोग बगैर मास्क के दिखते हैं। अब तक जिलेभर में दो लाख 49 हजार 69 संदिग्धों की जांच की गई है। जिसमें से 4123 संदिग्धों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पायी गयी है। वहीं इन पॉजिटिव मरीजाें में से 4000 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। कोरोना को हराकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। वहीं जिलेभर में 13 लोगों की मौत कोरोना से हो चुकी है। हालांकि प्रशासनिक पुष्टि 12 लोगों की ही है। अब जिले में 121 एक्टिव केस है। डीपीएम डॉ. कुमार मनोज ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव मरीजों की हालत खतरे से बाहर है।

