पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोनावायरस:2554 संदिग्धों की हुई जांच, 22 मिले पॉजिटिव, कुल 4724 मरीज

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माास्क लगाना ठीक नहीं समझ रहे हैं, लिहाजा कोरोना लगातार पांव पसार रहा है

बुधवार को जिलेभर में 2554 संदिग्धों का कोरोना जांच किया गया है। जिसमें से 22 मरीजों का रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। सभी मरीज सदर प्रखंड के रहने वाले हैं। बुधवार को सदर प्रखंड के अलावे किसी भी प्रखंड में एक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिले। दिन-प्रतिदिन सदर प्रखंड में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है, लेकिन फिर भी यहां के लोग लापरवाह बने हुए हैं।

मास्क लगाना ठीक नहीं समझ रहे हैं। लिहाजा कोरोना लगातार पांव पसार रहा है। डीपीएम डॉ. कुमार मनोज ने बताया कि अन्य प्रखंडों के अलावा सदर प्रखंड में काेरोना मरीज ज्यादा मिल रहे हैं। लोगों को सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि लोग बाजार निकलने पर मास्क का अवश्य प्रयोग करें। वहीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ख्याल रखें। वरना स्थिति भयावह हो सकती है।
अब तक 372995 संदिग्धों की हुई टेस्ट, 4724 मिले पॉजिटिव
अब तक जिलेभर के तीन लाख 72 हजार 995 संदिग्धों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया है। जिसमें से 4724 मरीजों का रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। हालांकि राहत की बात यह है कि 4620 मरीज कोरोना को हराकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। वहीं अब तक 23 लोगों की मौत कोरोना से हो चुकी है। हालांकि प्रशासनिक पुष्टी 19 लोगों की ही है। अब भी जिले में 102 केस एक्टिव है। जिन्हें कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कर डॉक्टरों की देखरेख में इलाज किया जा रहा है। कुछ दिनों से एक्टिव केस में तेजी से बढ़ाेतरी हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें