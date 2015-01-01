पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:2816 संदिग्धों की हुई जांच, 10 मिले पाॅजिटिव

औरंगाबाद सदर3 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को जिलेभर में 2816 संदिग्धों की जांच की गई। जिसमें से 10 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। सबसे ज्यादा सदर प्रखंड में पांच कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। जबकि कुटुम्बा व नवीनगर प्रखंड में दो-दो कोराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीज मिले। वहीं रफीगंज में महज एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिला। हालांकि बारूण, देव, मदनपुर, गोह, ओबरा, हसपुरा व दाउदनगर प्रखंड में एक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिले। इन प्रखंडों में कोरोना कंट्राेल है। क्योंकि लोग कोरोना के प्रति सतर्क हैं। वहीं सबसे भयावह स्थिति सदर प्रखंड की है। क्योंकि यहां के लोग ज्यादा लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। सदर अस्पताल के कोरोना जांच केन्द्र पर भी कर्मी बगैर मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को भूलते दिखते हैं। बताते चलें कि अब तक जिलेभर में दो लाख 69 हजार 787 संदिग्धों का जांच किया गया है। जिसमें से 4237 संदिग्धों का रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। वहीं इन पॉजिटिव मरीजाें में से 4160 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। कोरोना को हराकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। वहीं जिलेभर में 19 लोगों की मौत कोरोना से हो चुकी है। अभी भी जिले में 75 एक्टिव केस है। डीपीएम डॉ. कुमार मनोज ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव मरीजों की हालत खतरे से बाहर है।

