ये कैसा सिस्टम:53 डॉक्टरों ने योगदान किया, 35 काम पर नहीं आए

औरंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इलाज के लिए मरीजों को भटकना पड़ रहा है, हो रहे रेफर, जिलेभर के सरकारी अस्पतालों में 76 डॉक्टरों की हुई थी पोस्टिंग
  • जिले में 350 डॉक्टरों की जरूरत, 87 पर चल रहा काम, इलाज के नाम पर खानापूर्ति, गंभीर मरीजों को इलाज के बजाय डॉक्टर थमा देते हैं रेफर का पुर्जा, इन अस्पतालों में इलाज नहीं होने पर मरीज प्राइवेट अस्पताल जाने को होते हैं मजबूर

लोगों को बीमार होते देखते होंगे, सुनते होंगे। अगर आपसे कोई कहे अस्पताल ही बीमार है तो आप चौंक सकते हैं, लेकिन चौंकिए मत। यह हकीकत है। जिले में बीमार लोगों का हाल जितना खराब है। उससे ज्यादा हमारे सरकारी अस्पताल खराब सिस्टम के कारण बीमार है। यहां से डॉक्टर गायब हैं और मरीजों को किया जा रहा रेफर। लाचार मरीज फिर बाहर जाने पर और निजी क्लिनिकों में पॉकेट ढिला करने को विवश हो जाते हैं। जिलेभर के सरकारी अस्पतालों को बेहतर करने के लिए हाल ही में 76 डॉक्टराें की पोस्टिंग हुई। 53 डॉक्टरों ने योगदान दिया। 23 डॉक्टर आए ही नहीं। योगदान देने वाले 53 डॉक्टरों में भी 35 अलग-अलग बहाना बनाकर गायब हो गए। कोई बोला आगे की पढ़ाई करनी है तो कोई इस्तीफा दे दिया। इनमें कुछ डॉक्टर बिना बताए गायब चल रहे हैं। लिहाजा अस्पतालों का सूरत-ए-हाल अभी भी खराब है। सदर अस्पताल और अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल दाउदनगर सहित 13 बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल हैं। जबकि 60 एपीएचसी और 254 स्वास्थ्य उपकेन्द्र हैं। जहां 350 से ज्यादा डॉक्टरों की जरूरत है। जहां फिलहाल 87 डॉक्टरों पर काम चलाया जा रहा है। डीपीएम डॉ. कुमार मनोज ने बताया कि डॉक्टरों के लिए फिर निदेशालय को पत्र लिखा जाएगा। ताकि कमी दूर हो सके।

डॉक्टरों की किल्लत समझिए...मरीज बढ़ने पर स्ट्रेचरमैन करते हैं इलाज
डॉक्टरों की किल्लत ऐसा है कि सदर अस्पताल में अगर मरीज बढ़ जाएं तो स्ट्रेचरमैन और चपरासी तक को इलाज करते देख सकते हैं। ऐसा कई बार हुआ है। सोमवार को मंजुराही गांव में मारपीट के बाद अचानक 20 से ज्यादा मरीज सदर अस्पताल में पहुंच गए। दो डॉक्टर इलाज में जुटे हुए थे, लेकिन बाकी मरीज चीख-चिल्ला रहे थे। लिहाजा दो स्ट्रेचर मैन उनके बैंडेज पट्‌टी में लग गए। यह तस्वीर दैनिक भास्कर के कैमरे में कैद हो गई।

बड़ा सवाल : जब नहीं करनी थी अस्पताल में नौकरी तो क्यों किया था आवेदन ?
जिले में नए पोस्टिंग किए गए 76 डॉक्टरों में 58 डॉक्टर अलग-अलग कारणों से फरार हैं। 18 डॉक्टर सिर्फ अपना कर्तव्य पालन कर रहे हैं। यह बड़ा सवाल खड़ा करता है। जब डॉक्टरों को सरकारी अस्पतालों में नौकरी नहीं करना था तो फिर नौकरी के लिए आवेदन करने की जरूरत क्या थी? इससे सरकार और जनता का समय और पैसा दोनों बर्बाद हो रहा है। डॉक्टर नियमों का लाभ उठाकर जनता और सरकार को धोखा दे रहे हैं। इनपर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

डॉक्टराें पर की जाएगी कड़ी कार्रवाई
जो डॉक्टर बिना सूचना के गायब हैं। उनपर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वैसे इस पूरे मामले की जांच कराएंगे। जो जांच में गलत पाए जाएंगे। उन सभी पर कार्रवाई होगी। सौरभ जोरवाल, डीएम

26 विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर आए थे, 50 एमबीबीएस, उम्मीद थी सुधरेगी हालत पर फिर गया पानी
जिले में डॉक्टरों की किल्लत को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य निदेशालय ने आचार संहिता लगने से ठीक पहले जिले में 76 डॉक्टरों की पोस्टिंग किया था। इनमें 26 डॉक्टर विशेषज्ञ थे। जिनमें 17 डॉक्टर औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल और 9 डॉक्टर दाउदनगर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के लिए भेजा गया। इनमें 9 डॉक्टर आए ही नहीं। 17 विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर योगदान किए, लेकिन इनमें से 10 पढ़ाई के नाम पर बाहर चले गए। सात स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टर बच गए। इनमें पांच डॉक्टर सदर अस्पताल में काम करने लगे और दो डॉक्टर दाउदनगर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में। सदर अस्पताल में कार्यरत डॉक्टर राकेश रौशन 3 अगस्त से बिना कुछ बताए गायब चल रहे हैं। माना जा रहा है, अब वे नौकरी में नहीं आएंगे। ये तो विशेषज्ञों का हाल था। अब जरा 50 एमबीबीएस डॉक्टरों के आंकड़ों पर गौर कीजिए। 50 में 36 डॉक्टर योगदान किए। 14 डॉक्टर नहीं आए। जो एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर जिले में योगदान किए उन 36 में 14 पढ़ने के नाम पर नौ-दो ग्यारह हो गए। 22 एमबीबीएस बच गए। फिर इसमें भी एक इस्तीफा दे दिया। अब बचे 21 एमबीबीएस डॉक्टरों में से 9 विभाग को बगैर कारण बताए ड्यूटी से गायब हैं। सिर्फ बच गए 12 एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर। इस तरह कुल 53 आए स्पेशलिस्ट और एमबीबीएस डॉक्टरों में 18 बच गए हैं।

जानिए कौन-कौन पढ़ने के नाम पर भागे, कहां थे तैनात

डॉक्टरों की नाम पदस्थापित डॉ. उदय प्रकाश सदर अस्पताल डॉ. रूची कुमारी सदर अस्पताल डॉ. भास्कर प्रसाद शाह अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल दाउदनगर डॉ. अब्बू नौमन सदर अस्पताल डॉ. शाहीन जफर सदर अस्पताल डॉ. यमुना पांडेय सदर अस्पताल डॉ. निकेश कुमार अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल दाउदनगर डॉ. उदित कुमार पासवान अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल दाउदनगर डॉ. स्नेहा कुमारी सदर अस्पताल डॉ. मो. सबीर अली सदर अस्पताल डॉ. संतोष कुमार सदर अस्पताल डॉ. प्रतिक कुमार सदर अस्पताल डॉ. संजय कुमार सदर अस्पताल डॉ. प्रियंका कुमारी अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल दाउदनगर डॉ. राजेश कुमार अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल दाउदनगर डॉ. फरीदा इकबाल अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल दाउदनगर डॉ. सौरव राज सीएचसी मदनपुर डॉ. अनिल कुमार सीएचसी मदनपुर डॉ. रवि शंकर गुप्ता सीएचसी ओबरा डॉ. प्रवीण कुमार सिंह सीएचसी ओबरा डॉ. रौशन कुमार पीएचसी कुटुम्बा डॉ. निशांत पीएचसी नवीनगर डॉ. शबीर अहमद पीएचसी हसपुरा डॉ. बिनीता कुमारी एपीएचसी बड़ौखर हसपुरा

