सेवा:नि:शुल्क नेत्र जांच शिविर में 600 मरीजों का हुआ इलाज, दी गई चश्मे और दवाइयां

औरंगाबाद सदर5 घंटे पहले
  • श्री सरस्वती सुशोभित समिति ने नेत्र जांच शिविर का किया आयोजन

मंगलवार को श्री सरस्वती सुशोभित समिति द्वारा दृष्टि आई केयर हॉस्पिटल के सहयोग से नि:शुल्क नेत्र जांच शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 600 से अधिक मरीजाें का नि:शुल्क इलाज किया गया। इसके साथ-साथ मरीजों को निशुल्क चश्मा व दवाईयां दी गई।

इस शिविर का आयोजन शहर के नावाडीह स्थित काली कल्ब परिसर में किया गया। जिसका उद्धाटन सांसद सुशील कुमार सिंह, एसडीओ डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार, नगर पर्षद के चेयरमैन उदय प्रसाद गुप्ता, एसडीपीओ अनूप कुमार ने किया। कार्यक्रम को संबाेधित करते हुए सांसद सुशील कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि समिति का यह बेहतर प्रयास है।

श्री सरस्वती सुशोभित समिति के अध्यक्ष नवीन सिन्हा ने बताया कि ऐसे आयोजनों के द्वारा गरीबों की सेवा करने से आत्मिक सुख मिलता है। जांच के क्रम में वैसे मरीजों को चिह्नित किया गया है, जिन्हें मोतियाबिंद की गंभीर समस्या है और उन्हें ऑपरेशन की जरूरत है।

समिति द्वारा उनका नि:शुल्क ऑपरेशन कराया जाएगा। विशेषज्ञों ने बताया कि मोतियाबिंद के अधिकतर मामलों में कोई लक्षण दिखाई नहीं देते हैं व ना ही दर्द होता है, यह दृष्टिहीनता का एक प्रमुख कारण माना जाता है।

