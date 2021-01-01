पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क सुरक्षा माह:प्रतियोगिता में 75 छात्र-छात्राओं ने लिया भाग

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • समाहारणालय परिसर स्थित योजना भवन सभागार में प्रतियोगिता का हुआ आयोजन

मंगलवार को समाहारणालय परिसर स्थित योजना भवन सभागार में सड़क सुरक्षा विषय पर चित्रकला व स्लोगन प्रसमाहारणालय परिसर स्थित योजना भवन सभागार में प्रतियोगिता का हुआ आयोजन, डीटीओ व एसडीओ ने किया उद्धाटनतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 75 छात्र-छात्राओं ने भाग लिया। सड़क सुरक्षा से संबंधित एक से बढ़कर एक चित्र उकेरा।

प्रतियोगिता का उद्धाटन डीटीओ अनिल कुमार सिन्हा व सदर एसडीओ डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। डीटीओ ने प्रतियोगिता में उपस्थित छात्र-छात्राओं से सड़क सुरक्षा मानकों के तहत वाहन चलाने एवं सड़क सुरक्षा हेतु विभागीय निर्देशों का पालन करने की अपील की।

प्रतियोगिता में किशोरी सिन्हा महिला काॅलेज, सच्चिदानन्द सिन्हा काॅलेज, रामलखन सिंह यादव काॅलेज, अनुग्रह नारायण सिन्हा मेमोरियल काॅॅलेज के छात्र-छात्रा शामिल रहे।। दोनों प्रतियोगिता के सफल विद्यार्थियों को 17 फरवरी को सड़क सुरक्षा माह के समापन कार्यक्रम में पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।

41 वाहनों को दिया गया फिटनेस प्रमाण पत्र
प्रतियोगिता समापन होने के बाद डीटीओ अनिल कुमार सिन्हा व मोटरयान निरीक्षक उपेन्द्र राव के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में शहर के रामाबांध स्थित बस स्टैंड में फिटनेस कैम्प लगाया गया। जिसमें 41 व्यवसायिक वाहनों को फिटनेस प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया। इसके साथ-साथ चालकों को ट्रैफिक नियमों का पालन करने के लिए जागरूक किया गया। उन्हें सड़क सुरक्षा के बारे में बताया गया। इसके साथ-साथ जसोईया मोड़, ओवरब्रीज व रामाबांध बस स्टैंड समीप सघन वाहन जांच अभियान चलाया गया।

हसपुरा, गोह व रफीगंज में नुक्कड़ नाटक कर किया गया जागरूक
जिला प्रशासन द्वारा रवाना की गई नुक्कड़ नाटक दल मंगलवार को हसपुरा, गोह व रफीगंज पहुंची। बताते चलें कि नुक्कड़ नाटक प्रखंडों में करने के लिए ठिठोली, सामाजिक एवं सांस्कृतिक दर्पण संस्था का चयन किया गया है। ठिठोली संस्था के अध्यक्ष मो. मुमताज अहमद जूगनू, उनके दल के प्रबंधक मो. फिरोज अहमद, खुशबु कुमारी, कलाकार रामप्रताप राम, अरविन्द कुमार, धर्मेन्द्र कुमार धाकड़, राजू कुमार राठौर, ज्ञान्ती द्वारा नुक्कड़ नाटक किया जा रहा है।

