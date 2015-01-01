पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गड्ढे में मछली पकड़ने गए बच्चे की करंट की चपेट में आने से मौत

औरंगाबाद शहर3 घंटे पहले
मासूम की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन

मछली पकड़ने गए एक मासूम की बिजली करंट के चपेट में आकर मौत हो गई। घटना शहर के बाईपास समीप गायत्री नगर मोहल्ले की है। मृतक 8 वर्षीय अंश कुमार उसी मोहल्ले के मुकेश कुमार का एकलौता पुत्र था। शुक्रवार की दोपहर मोहल्ले के अन्य बच्चों के साथ वह घर के समय पर गड्ढे में जमे पानी में मछली पकड़ने गया था। इस दौरान टूट कर गिरे बिजली तार के चपेट में आकर झुलस गया। उसके साथ मछली पकड़ने गए अन्य बच्चों ने जब उसे करंट के चपेट में आकर झुलसते देखा तो शोर मचाना शुरू किया। बच्चों के शोर सुनकर आसपास के लोग वहां पहुंचे तथा किसी तरह मासूम को बिजली करंट से छुड़ाया तथा घटना की जानकारी उसके परिजनों को दिया। सूचना मिलते ही उसके परिजन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे तथा आनन-फानन में उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गए। जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे देखते ही मृत घोषित कर दिया। इसके बाद परिजन उसके शव को बिना पोस्टमार्टम कराए ही घर ले गए। मासूम की मौत के बाद परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल है। अपने माता पिता का इकलौता संतान था अंश, बूझ गया घर का चिरागमृतक अंश अपने माता-पिता का इकलौता संतान था। उसके माता-पिता को उससे काफी उम्मीदें थी।

