विरोध:अर्नब के समर्थन में अभाविप कार्यकर्ताओं ने निकाला आक्रोश मार्च, फूंका पुतला

औरंगाबाद शहर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
रमेश चौक पर पुतला दहन करते अभाविप कार्यकर्ता

मुंबई पुलिस द्वारा पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी के गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में अभाविप कार्यकर्ता सड़क पर उतरे और महाराष्ट्र सरकार का विरोध जताया। अभाविप कार्यकर्ताओं ने शहर के महाराजगंज रोड स्थित कुंडा हाउस आक्रोश मार्च निकाला तथा रमेश चौक पहुंचकर महाराष्ट्र के सीएम उद्भव ठाकरे का पुतला दहन किया। कार्यक्रम का नेतृत्व नगर मंत्री कुणाल कुमार ने किया। उन्होंने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र सरकार द्वारा बदले की भावना से क्लोज हो चुकी केस में अर्नब गोस्वामी को गिरफ्तार करवाया है। उनके साथ बर्बरता पूर्ण व्यवहार किया है जो सरासर गलत है। प्रांत सह मंत्री आशिका सिंह ने कहा कि अर्नब गोस्वामी ने पालघर हिंसा की सच्चाई देश को दिखाया था। वहीं दिशा साल्यान व अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत हत्या मामले में सच्चाई दिखाने का प्रयास किया था। इसके बाद महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने खुद को बचाने के लिए लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तंभ कहे जाने वाले पत्रकार के साथ न सिर्फ बदसलूकी किया बल्कि उन्हें गिरफ्तार भी करवा लिया। इस मौके पर इस सतीश कुमार, कॉलेज मंत्री विश्वजीत कुमार, रोहित, प्रभात, प्रियांशु, ऋषिकेश, रौशन, दीपेंद्र, विशाल, दिलीप, अभिषेक, गुंजन, प्रिंस, उज्जवल व छात्रा प्रमुख ईशा समेत काफी संख्या में अभाविप कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।

