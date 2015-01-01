पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:डायन का आरोप लगाकर मां-बेटे को पीटा,गंभीर

औरंगाबाद शहर3 घंटे पहले
इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल पहुंची जख्मी महिला
  • कुटुंबा थाना क्षेत्र के संडा गांव की घटना

सोमवार को पड़ोसियों ने डायन का आरोप लगाकर एक महिला व उसके बेटे का बेरहमी से पिटाई कर दी। जिसके कारण वे गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। घटना कुटुंबा थानाक्षेत्र के संडा की है। जख्मी शारदा देवी व उसका बेटा अर्जुन चौधरी उसी गांव के रहने वाले हैं। घटना के बाद जख्मी उन्हें इलाज के लिए कुटुंबा रेफरल अस्पताल ले गए। जहां के चिकित्सकों ने उनकी स्थिति गंभीर देखते हुए प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

जख्मी लोगों ने पड़ोसी पर लगाया मारपीट का आरोप
जख्मी लोगों ने पड़ोसी संजय चौधरी, अजय चौधरी तथा उनके परिवार के सदस्यों पर मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने बताया कि उक्त लोगों के द्वारा पूर्व में भी उनके साथ मारपीट की गई थी। सोमवार को नाली का पानी बहाने के विवाद को लेकर घर में घुसकर मारपीट की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष कमलेश राम ने बताया कि नाली विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट हुई है। जख्मियों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया है। फर्द बयान या आवेदन मिलने पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर मामले में उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

