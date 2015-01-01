पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सख्ती:बिना सूचना के ड्यूटी से गायब रहने वाले डॉक्टरों पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई

औरंगाबाद41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएस ने सदर अस्पताल का किया निरीक्षण, 4 बजे तक खुला रहने का निर्देश

शनिवार को सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अकरम अली ने सदर अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। बारी-बारी सभी विभागों में जाकर स्थिति का जायजा लिया और कई निर्देश संबंधित कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों को दिए। निरीक्षण के दौरान अस्पताल के दवाखाना को शाम 4 बजे तक खुला रखने का निर्देश दिया है। ताकि अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजों को नि:शुल्क दवा लेने में दिक्कतें न हो।
बताते चले की सदर अस्पताल का दवाखाना 2 बजे तक ही खुला रहता है। सीएस ने सदर अस्पताल के ओपीडी, दवाखाना, दंत विभाग, नेत्र विभाग, टीवी वार्ड व मरीजों के वार्ड का निरीक्षण किया और निर्देश दिए। सीएस के साथ अस्पताल प्रबंधक हेमंत राजन भी शामिल रहे। सीएस ने कहा कि कुछ कमियां हैं। उसे दूर किया जाएगा। मरीजों को बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराना उद्देश्य है। उन्होंने बताया कि निरीक्षण के दौरान कोई भी डॉक्टर या कर्मी गायब नहीं मिले है।
निरीक्षण के दौरान दिए कई निर्देश: जिले के विभिन्न सरकारी अस्पतालों में प्रतिनियुक्त डॉक्टर बिना सूचना के यदि गायब पाए जाते है तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। दैनिक भास्कर में अस्पताल से गायब रहने वाले डॉक्टरों से संबंधित एक खबर भी प्रकाशित की थी। जिसपर विभाग ने सख्ती से संज्ञान लिया है। सीएस ने पूछे जाने पर बताया कि वैसे डॉक्टर जो बिना सूचना के गायब है। उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए विभाग को पत्र लिखा जा रहा है।

दाउदनगर अनुमंडल अस्पताल में आंख, नाक, कान, गला व ऑर्थो के डॉक्टर नहीं

दाउदनगर अनुमंडल अस्पताल में रोजाना 150 से 200 मरीज इलाज कराने पहुंचते हैं। लेकिन यहां आंख, नाक, कान, गला व ऑर्थो विभाग के डॉक्टर ही नहीं है। जिसके कारण उन मरीजों को या तो जिला मुख्यालय स्थित सदर अस्पताल आना पड़ता है या फिर निजी डॉक्टर के यहां जा कर अपना इलाज कराना पड़ता है।

अनुमंडल मुख्यालय होने के कारण यहां दाउदनगर के साथ-साथ गोह, हसपुरा प्रखंड से भी लोग अपना इलाज कराने पहुंचते है। इस स्थिति में इन विभागों के विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर नहीं रहने से मरीजों को काफी परेशानी होती है। कई बार स्थानीय लोगों ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों व मंत्रालय से यहां इस विभागों के विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर की प्रतिनियुक्ति करने की मांग की है।

अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू का नहीं मिल रहा लाभ
दाउदनगर अनुमंडल अस्पताल मेें शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर का भी अभाव है। डॉक्टर के नहीं रहने से अस्पताल में बने एसएनसीयू सिर्फ शोभा की वस्तु बनकर रह गई है। इसका लाभ यहां के लोगों को नहीं मिल रहा है। अस्पताल में एक माह में 30-35 सिजेरियन से डिलीवरी होता है। अगर बच्चे को कोई परेशानी हाेती है तो तत्काल उसे सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया जाता है।

इस स्थिति में कई बार औरंगाबाद जाने के बजाए लोग बच्चों को प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती कराते है। जहां एसएनसीयू का चार्ज ढाई से तीन हजार रूपया तक लिया जाता है। जिसके कारण आर्थिक रूप से लोगों को परेशानी हाेती है। अगर अनुमंडल अस्पताल में शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर की प्रतिनियुक्ति हो जाए तो अस्पताल का एसएनसीयू भी नियमित रूप से संचालित होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें