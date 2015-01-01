पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:नल-जल योजना में गड़बड़ी करने वाले 39 मुखिया पर होगी कार्रवाई, सभी को थमाया गया नोटिस

औरंगाबाद| ओम प्रकाश/हरेन्द्र कुमार9 घंटे पहले
  • 3 फीट की जगह 1.25 फीट के अंदर बिछाया पाईपलाइन, डकार गए पैसे स्टैब्लाइजर भी नहीं लगाया
  • अब बार-बार जल रहे हैं मोटर व स्टार्टर, जलापूर्ति बाधित, डीएम ने कार्रवाई का दिया आदेश

नल-जल कहें या नल-छल। सीएम के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट में गड़बड़ी करने वाले 39 मुखिया पर गाज गिरना तय हो चुका है। इनका छल जांच में उजागर हुआ है। लिहाजा जांच प्रतिवेदन के आधार पर डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल ने कार्रवाई के आदेश दिया है। इस आदेश के बाद जिला पंचायती पदाधिकारी मुकेश कुमार ने अलग-अलग प्रखंडों के 39 मुखिया को स्पष्टीकरण जारी किया है। पत्र प्राप्ति के साथ ही जवाब देने को इनलोगों को कहा गया है। प्रशासन के इस कड़े तेवर के बाद इस ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट में गड़बड़ी करने वाले मुखिया संबंधित वार्ड प्रबंध समिति के लोग और सरकारी कर्मियों में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। बताते चलें कि सात निश्चय योजना में गड़बड़ी करने वाले तीन मुखिया और कई पंचायत सचिवों को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है। इसलिए हड़कंप ज्यादा है। योजना के पैसा डकारने वाले मुखिया होंगे पदमुक्त, गड़बड़ी में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ा: नल-जल योजना में दर्जनों मुखिया पर गड़बड़ी का आरोप है। जांच में भी यह आरोप सामने आया है। अगर प्रशासनिक जांच पर गौर करें तो मुखिया जी ने गड़बड़ी करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। मनमाने तरीके से पाईपलाइन बिछाया। तीन फीट के बजाय 1.25 फीट के अंदर ही पाईप बिछाकर पैसा डकार लिया। कम से कम पाईप सही लगाते। ये भी नहीं। जो सस्ता मिल गया, जिसमें ज्यादा आमदनी हो गई। बस वही पाईप लग गया। यही नहीं मनमाने तरीके से अपने पसंद के वार्ड को पैसा आवंटित किया गया। सूत्रों की मानें तो एडवांस में कमीशन ली गई। जो वार्ड सदस्य इसमें आना-कानी किए, उन्हें राशि ही नहीं दिया गया। अगर थोड़ा बवाल किया तो थोड़े से राशि आवंटित कर दिया। यानी पूरी तरह से घालमेल किया गया। अब नल-जल का छल धीरे-धीरे सामने आ रहा है। गड़बड़ी करने वालों की सांसे फूलने लगी है।

योजनाओं की जारी रहेगा जांच और कार्रवाई

नल-जल योजना में सिर्फ 39 मुखिया ही नहीं 100 से ज्यादा मुखिया पर गाज गिर सकती है। इसका अनुमान जिला पंचायती राज विभाग को भी है। क्योंकि अभी समीक्षा चल ही रही है। प्रतिवेदन की जांच की जा रही है। वैसे बारी-बारी भ्रष्टाचारी मुखियाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की योजनाआें में से एक नल-जल योजना है। जिससे हर घर तक नल का जल देना है, लेकिन मुखियों और कुछ अधिकारियों की भ्रष्टाचारी का भेंट नल-जल योजना चढ़ गई है।

जानिए किस पंचायत के कौन-कौन मुखिया से पूछा गया है स्पष्टीकरण
प्रखंड पंचायत मुखिया का नाम
औरंगाबाद खैराबिंद सुजीत कुमार सिंह
औरंगाबाद फेसर चंचला कुमारी
औरंगाबाद बेला अन्नू कुमारी
औरंगाबाद परसडीह उषा देवी
दाउदनगर सिंदुआर पिंटू कुमार
दाउदनगर मनार उपेन्द्र राम
गोह हथियारा विनोद मेहता
गोह बनतारा अख्तियार खां
गोह उपहारा अमोद कुमार
गोह फाग रीता देवी
गोह अमारी चंद्रशेखर कुमार
हसपुरा डिंडिर सुरेश प्रजापति
हसपुरा अमझर मो. अबरार अहमद
हसपुरा पुरहारा राज कुमार महतो
कुटुम्बा रिसियप पुटू यादव
कुटुम्बा वर्मा ममता देवी
कुटुम्बा डुमरा मनोज कुमार
कुटुम्बा जगदीशपुर नंदलाल दुबे
कुटुम्बा घेउरा अमृता देवी

प्रखंड पंचायत मुखिया का नाम
नवीनगर बसडीहा नवीन चंद्रवंशी
नवीनगर बैरिया राजकुमारी देवी
नवीनगर सोनौरा संजय चौधरी
नवीनगर सोरी मोसाफीर चंद्रवंशी
ओबरा भरूब बृजकिशोर सिंह
ओबरा चंदा रंजीत राजवंशी
ओबरा डिहरी गिरजा पासवान
ओबरा बेल निखत बानो
ओबरा कारा किरण देवी
आेबरा करसांव लवकुश कुमार
ओबरा अमिलौना राजहंस राम
ओबरा गैनी जमादार सिंह
ओबरा कंचनपुर पूनम देवी
ओबरा डिहरा जयकेश पासवान
ओबरा तेजपुरा चंदा देवी
ओबरा रतनपुर निरुपमा देवी
ओबरा महुआंव रामाश्रय शर्मा
ओबरा बभनडीहा अजीत कुमार
रफीगंज कोटवारा बसंती देवी
देव खरकनी गीता देवी

बोले डीएम-बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे भ्रष्टाचारी मुखिया
डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल ने बताया कि नल-जल योजना में गड़बड़ी करने वाले भ्रष्टाचारी मुखिया किसी भी सुरत में बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे। हर महत्वकांक्षी योजना पर हमारी नजर है। शिकायत मिलेगी और जांच में सही पाया गया तो सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। जो जिले के लिए नजीर बनेगा।

ऐप खोलें
