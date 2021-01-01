पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:इफेक्ट ऑफ ग्लोबल लीडर्स अवार्ड से सम्मानित हुए आनंद

औरंगाबाद39 मिनट पहले
  • सीआईडी फाउंडेशन सेंटर फोर एजुकेशन डेवलपमेंट संस्था ने किया सम्मानित, बिहार के हैं इकलौते सम्मान पाने वाले शिक्षाविद

दाउदनगर निवासी सह विद्या निकेत ग्रुप ऑफ स्कूल्स के सीईओ आनंद प्रकाश को इफेक्ट ऑफ ग्लोबल लिडर्स आवार्ड से सम्मानित किया गया है। नई दिल्ली की सीआईडी फाउंडेशन सेंटर फोर एजुकेशन डेवलपमेंट संस्था ने उन्हें यह सम्मान से सम्मानित किया है। बिहार राज्य से वो सम्मान पाने वाले इकलौते शिक्षाविद हैं। शिक्षा व समाज सेवा के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट योगदान देने के लिए यह सम्मान दिया गया है।

नई दिल्ली के एक पांच सितारा होटल में आयोजित समारोह में उक्त संस्था के चेयरमैन डॉ. प्रियदर्शी नायक सीबीएसई नई दिल्ली के सचिव डॉ. अनुराग त्रिपाठी, मालदीव के क्षित्रा मंत्री डॉ. अब्दुल्ला रासिद अहमद एवं एनआईओएस के पूर्व चेयरमैन प्रो. सी. वी शर्मा ने संयुक्त रूप से उन्हें इन सम्मान से सम्मानित किया। इस अवसर पर देश के कई शिक्षाविद व समाजिक शक्तियां भी मौजूद रहे।
शिक्षा के साथ समाजिक क्षेत्रों में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने के लिए मिला यह सम्मान
विद्या निकेत ग्रुप ऑफ स्कूल्स के सीईओ आनंद प्रकाश को शिक्षा के साथ-साथ समाजिक क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने के लिए इस सम्मान से सम्मानित किया गया है। आदंन प्रकाश रांची के एमबीए कॉलेज से मैनेजमेंट की डिग्री हासिल कर दाउदनगर में विद्या निकेत ग्रुप ऑफ स्कूल्स का संचालन कर रहे है। अपने तीन संस्थानों के माध्यम से लगभग 3500 छात्र-छात्राओं को शिक्षण के माध्यम से नई दिशा देने का कार्य कर रहे है।

शिक्षा के साथ-साथ सामाजिक कार्यो में भी इनकी भूमिका काफी अहम रहती है। हर वर्ष महादलित बस्तियों के छात्र-छात्राअों के साथ-साथ कार्यक्रम आयोजित करना, स्लम बस्ती सफाई अभियान, गरीबों की सेवा, कई जरूरतमंदों के बीच अन्य राहत सामान वितरण करने में आगे बढ़कर भूमिका निभाई। जिसको देखते हुए संस्था के द्वारा उन्हें इस सम्मान के लिए चयनित किया गया।

2019 में युवा रत्न सम्मान से हुए थे सम्मानित, कहा-इससे मिलती है प्रेरणा
आनंद प्रकाश को दिल्ली में ही पिछली बार युवा रत्न सम्मान 2019 से सम्मानित किया गया था और एक बार फिर उन्हें एक नया सम्मान मिला है। जो दाउदनगर शहर के साथ-साथ पूरे जिले के लिए सम्मान की बात है। उन्हें सम्मान मिलने पर विद्या निकेतन ग्रुप के सीएमडी सुरेश कुमार गुप्ता, डिप्टी सीईओ ई. विद्या सागर, प्रशासक संदीप कुमार, प्राचार्य सरयू प्रसाद तांती, सुमित कुमार सोनी, मोजाहिर आलम, सुरज मोहन लाल दास सहित सभी शिक्षक, शिक्षिकाओं ने हर्ष जताते हुए कहा कि उनको सम्मान मिलने से पूरे विद्यालय परिवार का ही नहीं बल्कि राज्य व प्रदेश का मान-सम्मान बढ़ा है।

इधर आनंद प्रकाश ने कहा कि संस्था शिक्षा में बदली हुई नीतियों को सजगता, सहजता, सतर्कता, व उत्साह के साथ अपनाने को तैयार है। सम्मान मिलने से उनका हौसला और बढ़ा है और बेहतर करने की प्रेरणा उन्हें मिली है। इस पर वे खरा उतरने का हर संभव प्रयास करेंगे।

