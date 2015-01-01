पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सलाह:गेहूं की फसल को रोग से बचाने के लिए लगाएं उपचारित बीज

परसथुआं5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धान की फसल कटनी का कार्य जिले में शुरू हो गया है। धानकटनी के बाद अब गेहूं की बोआई का कार्य होगा। कृषि समन्वयक गौतम सिंह ने कहा कि जिले के कई इलाकों में किसान गेहूं की बोआई करने में जुट गए हैं, लेकिन गेहूं के बीज बोने से पहले किसान थोड़ी सी पहल कर फसल को रोग मुक्त कर सकते हैं। बस, इसके लिए उन्हें बोआई करने से पहले बीज को उपचारित करना होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि बीजों को उपचारित करना सस्ता भी है और आसान भी। किसान थोड़ा बहुत सामान जुटा कर खुद बीज को उपचारित कर सकते हैं। इससे आगे चल कर उनकी फसलें कई रोगों से मुक्त हो जाएगी। कृषि विभाग द्वारा भी इस बार बीजों को उपचारित कर लगाने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। इसके लिए किसानों को बीज को उपचारित करने का तरीका भी बताया जा रहा है। गौतम सिंह ने कहा कि बीज को उपचारित कर बीज में आने वाले रोगों से फसल को बचाया जा सकता है। श्री विधि से गेहूं की खेती करने पर एक एकड़ में दस किलो बीज की जरुरत पड़ती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें