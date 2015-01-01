पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ऑटो के धक्के से वृद्ध जख्मी, भर्ती

औरंगाबाद शहर3 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के नेहुटा गांव में एक वृद्ध ऑटो के धक्के से जख्मी हो गया। जिसका इलाज सदर अस्पताल में कराया गया है। जख्मी 60 वर्षीय जगदीश यादव उसी गांव का रहने वाला है। घटना के संबंध में उसके परिजनों ने बताया कि कुछ लोग ऑटो लेकर उसकी बहू को ले जा रहे थे। इस बात का विरोध करने पर ऑटो चालक ने उसे कुचल दिया और जबरन उसकी बहू को लेकर फरार हो गया। ऑटो से कुचल कर वृद्ध बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया। इसके बाद परिजनों ने उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। जहां भर्ती कर उसका इलाज जारी है। इधर इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर मुफस्सिल थाना के प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष हीरानंद झा ने बताया कि कुछ वर्ष पूर्व जगदीश यादव के बेटे प्रमोद यादव की शादी नावाडीह में हुई थी। शादी के कुछ दिन बाद तक तो सब कुछ ठीक-ठाक चला लेकिन कुछ दिनों के बाद ससुराल पक्ष वाले दहेज की मांग करने लगे। जिसे लेकर लड़की पक्ष वालों ने मुफस्सिल थाना में आवेदन दिया था। हालांकि रिश्तेदारों के पहल पर मामले को सुलझाया गया था। कुछ दिनों पूर्व प्रमोद यादव अपने ससुराल पहुंचा तथा अपनी पत्नी को वोट देने के नाम पर घर ले गया तथा उससे दहेज की मांग करने लगा। मायके वालों द्वारा दहेज न देने पर उसके साथ मारपीट किया। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही मायके पक्ष के लोग उक्त गांव पहुंचे तथा उसे ऑटो में बिठा कर अपने साथ ले जाने लगे। उन्हें रोकने के क्रम में जगदीश यादव चोटिल हो गया।

दो बाइकों की आमने-सामने टक्कर में दो युवक जख्मी

औरंगाबाद शहर| शुक्रवार की देर शाम दो बाइकाें की आमने सामने टक्कर में दो युवक गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। घटना बारुण थानाक्षेत्र के टेंगरा समीप एनएच दो की है। जख्मी लोगों में अंबा थानाक्षेत्र के चिल्हकी बिगहा गांव निवासी सोनू कुमार व रवि कुमार शामिल हैं। घटना के बाद वहां मौजूद स्थानीय लोगाें आनन-फानन में जख्मी को इलाज के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां भर्ती कर दोनों का इलाज जारी है। जख्मियों ने बताया कि वे टेंगरा गांव में बिजली मीटर लगाने का काम कर रहे थे।शुक्रवार की शाम काम समाप्त कर घर लौटने के क्रम में वे जैसे ही उक्त गांव समीप पेट्रोल पंप समीप पहुंचे विपरीत दिशा से आ रही बाइक ने अनियंत्रित होकर उनके बाइक में टक्कर मार दिया।

