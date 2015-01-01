पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेताजी की धड़कनें तेज:बिहार इलेक्शन लीग का फाइनल मुकाबला आज, कौन मारेगा छक्का व कौन होगा आउट

औरंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
मतगणना को ले सिन्हा कॉलेज के पास किया गया बेरकेडिंग।
  • छह विधानसभा में किसकी सरकार, आज होगा तय, देर शाम तक आएगा परिणाम
  • सबसे पहले कुटुम्बा का आएगा परिणाम, सबसे देर रफीगंज व औरंगाबाद सदर का आएगा रिजल्ट

जिले के छह विधानसभा में किसकी सरकार बनेगी और कौन वहां का ताज संभालेगा। इसका परिणाम आज यानी मंगलवार को आएगा। हर किसी को इसी का इंतजार है। सबसे पहले कुटुम्बा विधानसभा का परिणाम आएगा। जबकि सबसे आखिरी रिजल्ट औरंगाबाद सदर और रफीगंज विधानसभा का होगा। क्योंकि इन दोनों विधानसभा में सबसे ज्यादा बूथ हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 33 राउंड गिनती होनी है। जबकि कुटुम्बा में सबसे कम 28 राउंड वोटों की गिनती चलेगी। उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी जावेद इकबाल ने बताया कि नवीनगर विधानसभा में 29 राउंड वोटों की गिनती चलेगी। वहीं गोह और ओबरा में 32-32 राउंड मतगणना होना है। उन्होंने बताया कि मतगणना स्थल में मोबाइल के प्रयोग को प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। मतगणना केन्द्र के अंदर किसी को मोबाइल ले जाने की इजाजत नहीं है। इसके उल्लंघन करने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इलेक्ट्रोनिक डिवाइस पपर भी प्रतिबंधित किया गया है। मतगणना स्थल के अंदर और बाहर वीडियोग्राफी करायी जाएगी। वहीं बड़े पैमाने पर पुलिस बलों की तैनाती की गई है। ताकि कोई उपद्रव या हंगामा न कर सके। हंगामा खड़े करने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी। तुरंत बल प्रयोग किया जाएगा।

रंगों से राजनीति... हरा गमछा का बाजार चमका, भगवा का भाव गिरा
अधिकांश एक्जिट पोल में महागठबंधन के सरकार बनते देख उनसे जुड़े कार्यकर्ता उत्साहित हैं। एनडीए को अतीत पर भरोसा है। इस वजह से दैनिक भास्कर ने सोमवार को इसे बाजार में समझने की कोशिश की। हम कई गमछा और खादी के कपड़े बेचने वाले दुकानों में नेताओं के मन की बात को समझने की कोशिश की। नाम न छापने के शर्त पर दुकानदारों ने बताया कि एक्जिट पोल के बाद हरा गमछा का बाजार चमक गया है। जबकि पहले भगवा गमछा का स्टॉक से ज्यादा डिमांड था, लेकिन अब बाजार थोड़ा कमजोर हुआ है।

नौ बजे से शुरू होगा रुझान, पांच बजे आएगा पहला परिणाम
मतगणना मंगलवार को सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू कर दी जाएगी। इसके लिए सुबह छह बजे ही मतगणना करने वाले कर्मियों को सिन्हा कॉलेज परिसर में दाखिल कराया जाएगा। डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल ने बताया कि 8:45 से करीब नौ बजे के बीच तक पहला रुझान आना शुरू हो जाएगा। जबकि पहला परिणाम शाम करीब पांच बजे तक आ सकता है। क्योंकि इस बार कोविड का इफेक्ट मतगणना पर भी पड़ेगा। पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव की तुलना में इस बार 34 प्रतिशत ज्यादा बूथ बनाए गए हैं। जिनकी बारी-बारी गिनती करने में देर होगी। इस बार मैनुअल परिणामों की घोषणा करने के साथ इलेक्शन कमिशन को ऑनलाइन अपडेट दिया जाएगा। कुटुम्बा का सबसे पहले परिणाम आएगा। उसके बाद नवीनगर, फिर ओबरा व गोह और सबसे अंतिम में रफीगंज व औरंगाबाद सदर का परिणाम आने का उम्मीद है।

आंखों-आंखों में बातकर कट गई दिन, सभी की धड़कनें तेज
जिले के पांच विधायक समेत करीब 20 दिग्गज मंगलवार के चुनाव परिणाम का इंतजार है। सोमवार को इनमें से अधिकांश अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक सिर्फ आंखों-आंखों में बात किए। किसी के घर अनुष्ठान चल रहा है तो किसी के लिए प्रदेश से बाहर बड़े मंदिरों में महादेव को खुश करने के लिए रूद्राभिषेक हो रहा है। कुटुम्बा विधायक राजेश कुमार अल सुबह जगे। इसी तरह औरंगाबाद सदर विधायक आनंद शंकर का दिनचर्या रहा। पूजा से दिन की शुरुआत हुई। फिर कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ आंखों-आंखों में बात हुई। जबकि इनके प्रतिद्वंदी पूर्व मंत्री रामाधार सिंह पूजा-पाठ से दिन की शुरुआत किए। ये पूजा-पाठ और इष्टदेव पर पूरा भरोसा करते हैं। उनका मानना है कि चार बार वे इस क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व ईश्वर के देन के कारण ही कर पाए हैं। गोह विधायक मनोज शर्मा देश के प्राचीन और जिले के देवकुंड मंदिर में बाबा दूधेश्वरनाथ की अराधना किए। वहां पर उनके जीत के लिए बकायदा कई ब्राह्मणों द्वारा अनुष्ठान किया जा रहा है। रफीगंज विधायक अशोक कुमार सिंह सुबह जगे और हर राेज की तरह चाय से शुरूआत हुई। फिर अखबार पढ़े और फिर स्नान के बाद पूजा किए। प्रमोद सिंह का भी दिनचर्या कुछ ऐसा ही रहा। इन्हें भी माता उमंगेश्वरी पर भरोसा है। जबकि राजद के प्रत्याशी मो. नेहालुउद्दीन भी मस्जिद में जाकर जीत के लिए दुआ की। नवीनगर विधायक वीरेन्द्र कुमार सिंह को अपने भाग्य पर भरोसा है तो डब्लू सिंह को अपने नेता और अपने कर्मों पर। इनके यहां भी पूजा-अनुष्ठान चल रहा है। ओबरा विधानसभा में लोजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ. प्रकाश चंद्रा के घर अनुष्ठान चल रहा है। वहीं जदयू प्रत्याशी सुनील कुमार ने भी भगवान का दर्शन-पूजन किया।

