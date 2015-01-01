पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:तिलक में जा रही तेज रफ्तार बोलेरो ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत, चार लोग जख्मी

औरंगाबाद सदर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना हसपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के इटवां गांव समीप की, रफ्तार ने ली जान, मृतक लोहा सिंह अरवल जिले का

शुक्रवार की शाम तिलक में जा रही तेज रफ्तार बोलेरो बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। जिसके कारण मौके पर ही बाइक सवार की मौत हो गई। जबकि बोलेरो चालक समेत उसमें सवार चार लोग जख्मी हो गए। जिसमें से दो लोगों को नाजुक हालत में सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जबकि अन्य का इलाज बाहर चल रहा है। घटना हसपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के ईटवां गांव समीप सड़क की है। मृतक लोहा सिंह अरवल जिले के मठिया करपी का रहने वाला था। वहीं घायलों में हसपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के रामपुर खुदवां निवासी दुधेश्वर वर्मा, भूषण यादव व दो अन्य लोग शामिल हैं। दूधेश्वर व भूषण का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा है। भूषण बोलेरो चालक है। जिसकी हालत नाजुक बतायी जा रही है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार बोलेरो तिलकहार को लेकर जल्दीबाजी में गया जा रहा था। पचरूखिया बाजार में बोलेरो को रूककर कुछ तिलकहार को उठाना था। लिहाजा बोलेरो काफी तेज रफ्तार में थी। तेज रफ्तार देखकर बाइक चकमा खा गया। फिर क्या था। जब तक वह बचने की कोशिश करता। बोलेरो ने उसमें जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर के बाद बाइक सवार हवा में उछलकर जमीन पर गिरा। जिसके कारण मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। वहीं बोलेरो चालक समेत चार लोग बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए। मृतक के परिजनों ने बताया कि लोहा सिंह मोहम्मदपुर में वाहन चलाता था। वह अपनी बाइक से घर लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान यह घटना हुई। जिसमें उसकी मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें