पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झड़प:हिंसक झड़प व मारपीट मामले में दोनों पक्षों ने दर्ज कराया केस, कई नामजद

औरंगाबाद शहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चुनावी रंजिश व नाली विवाद में हुई थी मारपीट, 30 से 35 लोग हुए थे जख्मी

मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के मंजुराही गांव में दोनों पक्षों के बीच हुई हिंसक झड़प व मारपीट मामले में दोनों पक्षों ने अलग-अलग एफआईआर मुफस्सिल थाने में दर्ज करायी है। पहले पक्ष से उसी गांव निवासी मनीष कुमार ने एफआईआर दर्ज करायी है। जिसमें उसी गांव निवासी सरूप राम, उषा देवी, मुंदर भुईयां, जितेन्द्र भुईयां, नन्हक भुईयां, बबुआ भुईयां, जनक राम, उत्तम कुमार, सिद्धेश्वर राम, बिगु राम, विरेन्द्र राम उर्फ बुट्टा, फुलेंद्र राम उर्फ गोरा, लगन भुईयां, विशाल कुमार, संटू कुमार, राजा भुईयां, सुड्डू राम, साेनू पासवान समेत एक अन्य को आरोपित बनाया गया है। जबकि दूसरा एफआईआर उसी गांव निवासी बिगन राम ने दर्ज कराया है। जिसमें गांव के ही सुशील कुमार सिंह, विनोद सिंह, विक्रम कुमार, पंकज कुमार, सुलभ कुमार, गोलू कुमार, रविंद्र सिंह उर्फ ललन सिंह, घनश्याम कुमार सिंह, मनीष सिंह, विशाल कुमार सिंह, अनिल सिंह, आयुष कुमार, सौरभ कुमार, प्रिंस कुमार, कुनाल कुमार, गोरा सिंह उर्फ रंजन, गौतम कुमार, महेन्द्र सिंह, बिट्टू उर्फ अभिषेक सिंह, गोलू कुमार सिंह समेत 30 लाेगों को नामजद आरोपी बनाया गया है। दोनों पक्षों द्वारा एक दूसरे पर मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है।

30 मिनट तक दोनों ओर से लाठी-डंडे व इंट पत्थर चली
सोमवार को पुरानी रंजिश व नाली विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों में जमकर मारपीट हुई थी। करीब 30 मिनट तक दोनों ओर से लाठी-डंडे व इंट पत्थर चली थी। जिसमें एक पक्ष के पांच लोग व दूसरे पक्ष से करीब 30 से 35 लोग जख्मी हुए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें