दावा-आपत्ति:मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए आज से अभियान

औरंगाबाद सदर8 घंटे पहले
  • एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष पूरा करने वालों का वोटर लिस्ट में जुटेगा नाम, नाम-पता भी सुधरेगा

मतदाता सूची में आपका नाम नहीं है ताे आज यानी 16 दिसंबर से नाम जुड़वा सकते हैं। एक जनवरी तक आपकी उम्र 18 वर्ष हाे रही है ताे भी आपका नाम वाेटर लिस्ट में नाम जुड़ेगा। वहीं, मतदाता पहचान पत्र की त्रुटियों का संशोधन भी हो सकेगा। निर्वाचन विभाग ने इसके लिए 16 दिसंबर से दावा-आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण-2021 कार्यक्रम घाेषित कर दिया है। मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी डीएम सह जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी काे पत्र भेज कर घाेषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण-2021 कार्यक्रम चलाने का निर्देश दिया है। मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी के निर्देश के आलोक में जिला निर्वाचन शाखा के द्वारा तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2021 के तहत जोड़े गए नामों का 15 फरवरी 2021 तक मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन करना है। जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी जावेद इकबाल ने बताया कि तैयार पूरी कर ली गई है। आज से नाम जोड़ने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष पूरा करने वाले का भी जुटेगा नाम: विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण-2021 कार्यक्रम के तहत जिले में 01 जनवरी 2021 तक 18 वर्ष की उम्र सीमा पूरा करने वाले युवाओं का नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़ सकेगा। इसके लिए युवाओं को अपने मतदान केन्द्र के बीएलओ से संपर्क कर फार्म 6 माध्यम से अपना नाम जुड़वा सकते हैं। विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण-2021 कार्यक्रम की तैयारी पूरी है। ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन नाम जोड़ने के साथ ही मतदाता पहचान पत्र की त्रुटियों का संशोधन भी हो सकेगा।

मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन 16 दिसंबर को

मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन 16 दिसंबर 2020 काे हाेगा। उसी दिन से मतदाता सूची में नाम जाेड़ने-हटाने तथा नाम-पता सही कराने के लिए दावे व आपत्तियां बीएलओ के पास दर्ज कराई जा सकती है। दावा-आपत्तियां दर्ज करने की अंतिम तिथि 11 जनवरी है। वहीं, इसका निपटारा 1 फरवरी तक किया जाएगा। सारी प्रक्रिया के बाद 11 फरवरी काे अनुपूरक सूची की तैयारी की जाएगी। उसके बाद 15 फरवरी काे मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन होगा। इस बीच 27 दिसंबर व 10 जनवरी को विशेष अभियान दिवस मनेगा। इस दिन बीएलओ संबंधित मतदान केद्रों पर उपस्थित रहेंगे। उनके पास पर्याप्त संख्या में फाॅर्म उपलब्ध रहेगा। वहां पहुंचकर आप दावा-आपत्ति दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

