हादसा:शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण अचानक धू-धू कर जली कार, बाल-बाल बचे सवार

औरंगाबाद शहर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
अचानक आग लगने के कारण जली कार।
  • एनएच 139 पर मुफस्सिल थानाक्षेत्र के डीएवी स्कूल समीप की घटना

शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण एक तेज रफ्तार सफारी कार में अचानक आग लग गई और देखते ही देखते कुछ ही देर में कार पूरी तरह जल गई। कार सवार लोगों ने किसी तरह कार से निकल कर अपनी जान बचाई। घटना सोमवार की रात मुफस्सिल थानाक्षेत्र के डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल एनएच 139 पर घटी। उक्त कार राजस्थान के भरतपुर जिला के हलैना थाना के नगला धरसौनी गांव निवासी राकेश कुमार की थी। सासाराम में उसका व्यवसाय है। सोमवार की रात वह जपला से पंकज कुमार के साथ सासाराम जा रहा था। जैसे ही उक्त स्थल पर पहुंची डैशबोर्ड से वायरिंग जलने की गंध और धुआं निकलना शुरू हो गया। कार सवार लोगों ने कार में रखे बोतल से डैशबोर्ड में पानी डाला इसके बाद आग और तेज हो गई। इसके बाद आनन-फानन में दोनों कार सवार कार से बाहर निकल गए। कार से निकलने वाली आग की लपटें देखकर स्थानीय लोग घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे तथा पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दिया। सूचना मिलते ही मुफस्सिल थाना की गश्ती पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची तथा फायर ब्रिगेड को इसकी जानकारी दी।

