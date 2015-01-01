पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुण्यतिथि:12 को पवई किला में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी राजा नारायण सिंह की मनेगी पुण्यतिथि

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
12 नवंबर को पवई किला परिसर में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी सह अंग्रेजों के प्रथम शत्रु राजा नारायण सिंह की पुण्यतिथि मनाई जाएगी। उक्त आशय का निर्णय गुरूवार को अधिवक्ता संघ भवन में जनेश्वर विकास केन्द्र व जन विकास परिषद की बैठक में ली गई। अध्यक्षता डाॅ. सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद मिश्र ने की। सचिव सिद्धेश्वर विद्यार्थी ने बताया की राजा नारायण सिंह कुंवर सिंह से भी करीब 100 वर्ष पूर्व के अंग्रेजों के प्रथम शत्रु थे।

उन्होंने अंग्रेजों के दांत खट्टे कर दिया था । कहा तो यहां तक जाता है कि बनारस के राजा और मित्र राजा चेत सिंह के मदद मे करीब 6000 अंग्रेज सैनिकों को सोन नदी मे डूबो कर मार दिया था । प्रचार और प्रसार के अभाव मे राजा नारायण सिंह को उतना प्रसिद्धि नहीं मिला जितना कुंवर सिंह को मिला ।

इसी उद्धेश्य से जन विकास परिषद 1992 से राजा साहब की पुण्यतिथि आयोजित करते आ रही है। इसी क्रम मे इस वर्ष उनके किला पवई मे आयोजन करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इस अवसर पर जिले के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी व फौजी को सम्मानित करने का भी निर्णय लिया गया है। साथ ही परिषद बाजार के सामने प्रतिमा स्थल पर उनका आदमकद प्रतिमा शीध्र लगाया जाएगा।

बैठक में महराणा प्रताप सेवा संस्थान के सचिव अनील कुमार सिंह, सरपंच संघ के संरक्षक रवीन्द्र कुमार सिंह, सिन्हा कालेज के प्राध्यापक संजीव रंजन, राजा साहब के वंशज अधिवक्ता नृपेश्वर नारायण सिंह, शिक्षक उज्जवल रंजन, शिक्षक संघ के नेता रामभजन सिंह, परिषद के उपाध्यक्ष रामजी सिंह सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

